Mr. Bungle Reunite on the first concert in 20 years: video + setlist

Advertisement

Mr. Bungle, the experimental trash metal band from Mike Patton, Trey Spruance and Trevor Dunn, played their first show together in 20 years at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening.

Scott Ian (Anthrax, S.O.D.) and Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies, Dead Cross) rounded off Mr. Bungle’s lineup when they tore down a scorching set of 17 songs in 85 minutes. Amazingly, the night started with Patton’s vocals “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” before he was overwhelmed by the opening riffs for “Anarchy Up Your Anus” from the 1986 demo of the group “The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny”.

Advertisement

Mr. Bungle played several more tracks from The Raging, as well as two unpublished songs that were written during the era. They also treated songs by Corrosion of Conformity, Cro-Mags, Siege and Circle Jerks before closing the show with The Exploiteds “Fuck the USA”.

Check out the fan capture footage of the entire concert and see the setlist below (via Setlist.fm). Mr. Bungle will play another show in Los Angeles on Thursday evening before continuing his short reunion tour in San Francisco and New York City. Tickets for the upcoming dates can be found here.

After Mr. Bungle’s reunion, Patton will work with Faith No More on their first tour dates in four years.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-Y0lK4zHb8 (/ embed)

setlist:

Don’t you wanna be my neighbor (fred rogers cover) (with thrash metal rods at the end)

Anarchy in your anus

Spread the thighs of death

Word Loss (Corrosion Protection)

wolverine

Disorder (Cro-Mags coverage)

Rape your mind

Sit down there

Bungle grind

Meth (setlist, “new song” written during the Raging Wrath era)

Evil Satan (with Slayer’s Hell Awaits intro)

Summer Breeze (Seals & Crofts Cover)

Eracist (“New Song” – live premiere, written during the Raging Wrath era)

Cold War (Siege Shell)

Hypocrite (tease with “La Cucaracha”)

Speak English or Die (cover by Stormtroopers of Death) (lyrics changed to “speak Spanish or die”)

World Up My Ass (Cover by Circle Jerks)

Sudden Death (with Faith No More’s The Real Thing Intro)

addition:

Fuck the USA (The Exploited Cover)