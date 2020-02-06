Mr. Bungle play the first show in 20 years: watch the complete set

Advertisement

Years before he became the front man of Faith No More, Mike Patton met with a group of his high school friends in Eureka, California and founded Mr. Bungle, a really bizarre experimental spazz thrash band. In fact, it was Mr. Bungle’s first two demos that convinced Faith No More to recruit Patton when they needed a new singer. Even after joining FNM, Patton stayed with Bungle and released some of the most incorrigible rock records in major label history. Mr. Bungle disbanded in the early 00’s, although they reunited in 2000 to play a few shows. And at the moment they are reunited.

Last year, Mr. Bungle announced a short reunion tour. During these shows they played their 1986 demo “The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny” – the most direct speed metal they have ever made – in its entirety. Last night they played the first of these shows at the LA Fonda Theater. Patton was accompanied by the original Mr. Bungle members Trevor Dunn and Trey Spruance, as well as the anthrax guitarist Scott Ian and the former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo, who both participated in these Bungle reunion shows in 2000.

As Brooklyn Vegan emphasizes, a pretty psychopath made a cell phone video of the entire show every 73 minutes. Bungle has indeed revived her songs from The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny, including at least one song that has not been released in any form. They also started singing Patton’s Mr. Rogers’ neighborhood song “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” And they covered songs by Siege, the Circle Jerks, the Exploited, Seals & Crofts and Ian’s band Stormtroopers Of Death. The complete set is quick and fun, and you can check it out below.

Bungle have other shows in LA, San Francisco and New York.

TOUR DATES:

2/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater (with cattle beheading & Neil Hamburger)

2/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater (with the Melvins & C * nts)

2/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater (with the Family of Victims and Intestinal Disgorge)

2/10 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (with full hell and headlights)

2/11 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (with antidote and cleric)

2/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater (with Possessed & Neil Hamburger)