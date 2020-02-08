Advertisement

A mother and her six children, including a one-year-old baby, died in a house fire in Clinton, Mississippi, early Saturday morning.

The father escaped but was injured, officials said.

The deadly fire broke out at around 12:30 p.m., about 18 kilometers from the state capital of Jackson, said John Alman, Clinton’s assistant fire chief. Officials have not released the names of the victims. The oldest victim was 33, officials said.



The authorities are working to find out what caused the fire, but according to Alman, there was no suspicion of foul play. “It’s terrible,” he said. “It is terrible.”

The father was hospitalized for his injuries, which include inhalation of smoke and burns. His condition remains unclear, officials said.

Mark Jones, the city’s communications director, said the father could stay at the scene until the firefighters got his wife and children out.

Jones, whose wife taught one of the children, said that he saw them as a “precious family.” He said: “The father worked very hard to support his family. The kids were some of the most polite kids I’ve ever seen. “

Jones said they “worked with their father in the summer.” He said, “We are praying for the family. We are praying for the family right now.”