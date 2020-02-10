Advertisement

Celebrity chef George Calombaris has voluntarily managed much of his restaurant empire.

Consulting and investment firm KordaMentha has been appointed administrator of 22 companies in the Made Establishment Group, which according to KordaMentha operates 12 restaurants and dining outlets in Melbourne.

Around 400 employees are expected to lose their jobs.

The only part of the business that is excluded from the appointment is a chain of four yo-chi outlets.

The administrators said in a statement that employees were paid outstanding wages and pensions until the date of KordaMentha’s appointment.

Calombaris wrote on his personal Instagram account: “My whole team regrets that it has come to this. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your loyalty and friendship. Personally, it has been the biggest challenge I have encountered in the past few months. “

His family property in Melbourne’s wealthy Toorak was also offered for sale.

Real estate company Kay and Burton has confirmed that the property has been listed for an expression of interest campaign.

The decision to close the chef’s business was made after it became known last year that Made Establishment employees were paid $ 7.8 million in wages and superannuation in 2017.

The Melbourne-based company was fined $ 200,000 by the Fair Work Ombudsman in July after current or former Press Club, Gazi and Hellenic Republic employees received compensation for their work between 2011 and 2017.

The unions were outraged at the amount of the fine and said it should have been larger.

A first meeting of creditors will take place next Thursday.

KordaMentha blamed “difficult trading conditions in the hotel industry” and services such as UberEats for changing the taste of customers to cheaper restaurants.