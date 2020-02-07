Advertisement

Moses Sumney releases an ambitious new double album, græ, this year. The first part of the album will be released later this month, the second part will follow in May. We’ve heard a handful of tracks like this – “Virile”, “Polly” and “Me In 20 Years” – and today Sumney shares another title, “Cut Me”, which comes from the first part of “Græ”.

It begins with a rubber-like guitar line that gradually opens to warm saxophone, muted melodies and small piano plays. It is as elaborately constructed as you would expect from Sumney – the influence of his former tour colleagues Dirty Projectors is noticeable in this case. “A stiffness on my neck / I bump my head against the desk,” Sumney sings in a silky voice. “If there is no pain, is there any progress? / Then I feel most alive / Persistence is the source of my pride.”

Listen to it below.

The first part is in February and the complete album will be released on May 15th via Jagjaguwar.