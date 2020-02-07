Morgan Harper on the race against an incumbent in Ohio's third district

Advertisement

Historically, women had to be persuaded to enter politics. But since the 2016 presidential election, thousands of women have announced that they will apply for public office. And we want them to win. So we give them examples of women who ran. The point: you can too.

Morgan Harper wants you to see their main breed as usual. Harper is the first candidate to run in Ohio’s third congressional district. Challenge Rep. Joyce Beatty, a democrat who has been in office since 2013. Harper, a graduate of Stanford Law School, worked on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and later at the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, a nonprofit that invests in affordable housing.

Your campaign, which has been endorsed by the progressive PAC judicial democrats, has already received media attention. It is part of a wave of progressive candidates who have been criticized for challenging established Democrats. Jonathan Weisman, a former Washington editor-in-chief at the New York Times, even tweeted that Harper was challenging an incumbent African American without realizing that Harper is also black. (He was later downgraded due to his social media posts.)

But the 36-year-old says that she will accept everything. Their district is solid blue, which means that the election will most likely be made in the area code on March 17. She explains why she decided to run.

I was by no means a traditional politician. My family was not very political. My mother immigrated from Trinidad to Reno, Ohio. She didn’t even become a citizen until I was in my late 20s.

I was born in Columbus, Ohio, adopted for adoption, and lived in a nursing home as a child. I was adopted and grew up in the east of the city. I mostly lived with my mother, from paycheck to paycheck. Then I got this incredible opportunity. I got financial support to attend this chic college prep school. It woke me up how unfair things can be. Whether your parents have money or what school district or neighborhood you were born in can really determine the outcome of your life. It made me do something about it.

In high school, I focused more on volunteering and figured if I can get people to see how unfair everything is, they’ll see that the system is not right. When I got to college, I found out that there was something called public policy, and I realized that it was all under control. We actually designed this system and I have to do something to change the way it works. It was a process for me to actually apply for an office. But when I was in Washington DC after college, I finally found that politics is controlled by politicians. You have to be one of them if you want to make a final decision.

At the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, I saw that the federal government can do this if it gets the mandate and the resources to actually achieve something. But it’s still not about the basic topic. Simply tinkering with financial regulation, even if it’s a very bold regulation of an industry, won’t solve the problem that people don’t make enough money, that they don’t have stability in their lives, which is often related to things like housing and healthcare. We really need to rethink what we’re doing at the federal level and be a lot bolder if we want to address this problem.

“If I didn’t do everything I could do at the moment when it feels like we’re at a crossroads, I wouldn’t be able to look at myself.”

I always wanted to go back to Ohio. I really started thinking about housing and saw how urgent the issue was, especially in central Ohio. We’re at a break and I just couldn’t sit at a desk anymore. I couldn’t pretend that what I was doing was enough. I felt like I really understood the third district since I was there. It made me I am so grateful to this place and if I didn’t do everything at the moment it feels like we are at a crossroads, I would not be able to look at myself.

I think 2016 woke many of us to see how disenfranchised people feel. It wasn’t a surprise to me, but when you see how far people are willing to go in the face of this despair, it’s like wow, we’re really so far from realizing a true American dream. Then, in 2018, it was really seeing other women, especially women in color, who were willing to stand there – without the party behind them, without being rich, just believing that they had a vision inspiring for their community.

Morgan Harper campaign

When I thought about running, I got the feedback: hey, we disagree with your analysis that the state of our communities is not strong, especially in the black community. But you can’t do that because this will be a political career suicide. You’ll never get a job again in Columbus, Ohio. They said I was going against a political machine that oppresses those who get out of line.

Much of this power is maintained if voters are not informed or are given incorrect information. Once you empower people to take care of the political process and realize that it is accessible to them, it cannot be stopped. We saw that throughout the campaign. Naysayers said to me: Oh, Morgan, you will be crushed, you will not collect any money. Now we’ve raised over $ 550,000 without taking corporate PAC money because they underestimate that real people from across the country, including our district, are willing to donate $ 10 a month. That was one of the things we saw in other elections that convinced me that it was possible.

People said: Morgan, you will and nobody will care. Nobody will pay attention to it. For me, this is an underestimation of the status quo of the sick. You will not accept another generation of leaders who do not make an urgent effort to address the problems in the community.

“I’ve found that when you’re a woman running for office, people feel very justified in saying what they want in terms of feedback.”

I am not an isolated case when it comes to mastering this type of primary challenge. There are hundreds of people who run these types of races across the country. There is a generation change. We want democracy. Democracy is the participation of people in the political process. In my view, more participation is better. And when you do your job, you don’t have to worry. But where I come from, we see unmet needs in our communities. I think we just have to normalize these types of races.

I’ve found that when you’re a woman running for office, people feel very justified in saying what they want in terms of feedback. And there is almost no assumption that you know what you are doing. I am told every other day: are you old enough to run for Congress? As a 36-year-old woman, that’s frustrating. We are always asked to use all creams to look young, but trying to do something political will be a bit of a burden.

Fortunately, I’ve had a career that I’ve looked into, and it’s not all that different from what I’ve had in other professional environments. But it’s pretty wild. It is an exercise in complete vulnerability and to put yourself out there.

I get a lot of comments on our campaign photo. Morgan, why don’t you smile in the campaign photo? Because I didn’t want to smile. Because it is serious and we have a lot to do. But Morgan, people like women who smile, a friendly appearance. OK, this woman has another message to send.

I really feel privileged to be able to translate needs into a legislative agenda that I know I have the skills to do in Washington. This is the work of my life and I feel really happy that I have had the opportunity. I’ve felt pretty happy since I was born that I got this chance. But now trying to expand this opportunity to everyone living in the third district is my ultimate vision.

We win every day – every day I meet someone who is 20 and cares about what I am talking about. Let’s keep going I want to keep you excited. I want you to run for something. I don’t do this forever. I limit myself to a maximum of four terms. I want someone else to be ready to go.

For the sake of clarity, this interview was edited and condensed.

