Thai soldier kills “many” in mass shootings in a mall

Published on February 8, 2020 at 9:32 pm

Updated February 8, 2020 at 9:33 p.m.

BANGKOK, Thailand – A Thai soldier killed at least 10 people in a live stream shootout in the northeastern city of Korat on Saturday, February 8, police said.

Police spokeswoman Krissana Pattanacharoen told AFP that there were “more than 10 deaths” and many injuries when the authorities cordoned off a shopping center to persecute the suspect.

“The gunman used a machine gun and shot innocent victims, resulting in many injuries and deaths,” a police spokesman told AFP.

The armed man, identified by the police as Sergeant Major Jakapanth Thomma, stole an army vehicle and posted photos and videos of himself in full tactical gear when the attack was carried out in Korat.

Videos and photos that were circulating online showed panicked scenes where people fled and the sound of automatic shots filled the air.

The police in the province said that they had cordoned off a shopping mall in Terminal 21 but had not yet captured the gunman.

Thailand has one of the highest gun ownership rates in the world, but mass shootings of soldiers targeting civilians are rare.

Several shootings before the courts at the end of last year also raised concerns about gun violence in the Southeast Asian country.

In a high-profile case, two lawyers were shot and killed by a clerk in the east of the country during a hearing about a land dispute. – Rappler.com