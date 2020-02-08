More snow awaits Sunday, Monday

Advertisement

Colder temperatures and more snow fall on Sunday. The snow begins in the mountains on late Saturday evening and early Sunday and moves to the front range and lower levels on Sunday between mid and late morning.

Snow showers fall most of the day before it becomes clear on Sunday evening.

Another chance for snow will come Monday afternoon and evening. Both the storms on Sunday and Monday should not bring large sums to the lower levels.

Denver will see a 3 inch trail of both storms together. The mountains will see about 4 to 10 inches by Monday evening.

Tuesday will be dry before another storm hits Wednesday and Denver offers another chance of snow.

The end of the week gets drier and warmer.

