More snow awaits Monday, cool week ahead

The weather is getting drier and temperatures start on Monday morning in teenage years. There is no snow around during the car ride on Monday morning, but there may be light fog in some places. High temperatures will only reach the low 30s on Monday afternoon.

The snow showers move on Monday afternoon and evening and clear up in the early Tuesday morning.

The total amount of snow on Tuesday morning in Metro Denver and on the northern front range will be between 1 and 3 inches. The Palmer Divide and foothills can expect 2 to 5 inches. Colorado’s mountains will see 2 to 10 inches with the highest sums in the southern mountains.

Another weak storm system will engage on Wednesday, giving Denver a 20 percent chance of snow. Temperatures will remain in the 1930s through Thursday.

The end of the week gets drier and warmer with high temperatures in the 40s through Friday.

