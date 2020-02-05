More recent summary: who has the ax?

Advertisement

Now that Charles was publicly at Mercury, he and Liza decided to start a Mr. and Mrs. Smith-style relationship on Wednesday – and everyone knows how well that worked.

As expected, it took less than a full episode for the novelty of their rivalry to stop and Liza wasn’t sure if it was part. When Charles headed that “slightly healthy competitors in no way harm anyone,” she clapped again: “It hurts everyone. I don’t understand how long I can do that. The competition is no longer fun.”

Charles, of course, resorted to his usual, inexpensive methods and reminded Liza that he was jeopardizing every part of Mercury’s success – an organization that wouldn’t have existed if he hadn’t left Empirical to waste their relationship avoid. At first glance, he reminded her that he still owns his father and mother’s share in Millennial. “Whenever you get to the bottom, it’s me anyway.” (We didn’t even understand the truth Charles dared.) To ask, “Am I going to compete with Josh?” Just because he noticed that she works with Gemma. This man is actually going to be the worst, right?)

Elsewhere this week …

* A night of regret over alcohol and ax throwing (why not?) It was a bad luck for Kelsey and Diana when they were caught peeing on the street. And the cops might have to let them go with a warning if a drunken Kelsey hadn’t accidentally approached them with an ax in hand. The one question is: will the arrest of their joint millennial damage dwindling road credit – or help?

* Talking about Diana, can we talk about her unimaginable response to Enzo, who is ready to do her shopping and have her choose a brand new necklace? (“The factor is, Enzo, they choose me.”)

* And Josh found Insta-Fame fun when Lauren was determined to give Gemma a good influence. Sure, he had his temporary problems, but when he realized that he had to give back all the free loot he got, he changed his tune. Nevertheless, he drew the street at Gemma by promoting butt plugs with her account, which I regard as an actual signal of development. I am happy with it.

Your ideas for the Wednesday boy? The continued saga of Mercury versus Millennial? No matter what is in your mind Write a comment below.