More recent summary: What did Liza's last trip reveal about her true feelings?

Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

After Liza had already confirmed that she was prepared for Molly and Lollipots, she caused a stir on Wednesdays junior by taking “non-LSD” at a microdosing retreat. You know, for work.

What have we learned from Liza’s latest trip? For starters – as if there were any doubt – she’s not even remotely with Josh. Not only did she think about meeting him on her first night at the retreat, she also instructed one of the many nice nurses: “Josh is so stunning! Our traffic flashes every time I look at him. Oh, Maureen, our intercourse! “Liza made it clear that sexual intercourse can” actually burn with Charles “, if not with the same enthusiasm.

Of course, Liza’s indecision – paired with this candy, candy “not LSD” that circulated through her system – led to a trippy little tango in which every volunteer on the dance floor became a member of her. As an ever-recovering Bunheads fan, I’m always on the lookout for Sutton Foster doing what she does best, and as a thriving Younger fan, I’m always on the lookout for her rolling around on the floor and taking selfies with a houseplant. So that was a win-win situation for me.

Advertisement

The retreat also turned out to be a win for Charles, who found that Millennial-Mercury’s competitors were violating his “household” (aka his former employees). Charles applied for Mercury for $ 1 at Millennial and agreed to work under Kelsey as an editor to end the Nice Publishing Wars of 2019. (Has anyone seen Quinn differently these days?)

Elsewhere this week …

* Diana only recited a passage from the e-book in her iconic smoke tone and accidentally auditioned to learn the audiobook for The Seasoned Slut. And while she wasn’t initially nervous about the concept, Diana ended up taking care of her new place. (“I thought I could hit the nipple a little more durable.”)

* Audrey Colbert returned worryingly this week to document her personal memories. After seeing firsthand how easily she faked emotions in the studio, Zane admitted that she “however scary she may be”, while Kelsey directly admitted that she considered Audrey responsible. Unfortunately, they forgot to take her hand off the speaker button and she heard everything they said. (Kelsey and Zane may not be sleeping together in the meantime. However, I hope they both sleep with an open eye.)

* After missing her favorite bar, Maggie feared she had mislaid her mojo. However, when she hovered in the opposite direction after a ceiling accident and caught the eye of a pervert across the street, she realized that she still got it. For one thing, this subplot was so fleeting that it was … burdens.

Your ideas on how Liza is doing the precise tango this week: Maureen? Drop a comment and go into the many developments that follow.