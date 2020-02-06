Advertisement

Some of the budget proposals have the potential to revive the pre-1991 import substitution regime. The old regime, which wanted to protect domestic industry, created a non-competitive manufacturing sector. Mint explains the pitfalls of protectionism.

How should import duties change?

The Union’s 2020 budget plans to increase tariffs on a wide variety of items. While a number of mandatory changes aim to create a level playing field for small and medium-sized small businesses, another serves to promote Make In India. It is also proposed to amend the 1975 Customs Tariff Act through the Finance Act to empower the government to impose protective tariffs and tariff quotas on imports under the pretext of harming domestic industry. Customs exemptions are also withdrawn for 80 items that were found to be out of date.

Will tariff increases drive up domestic prices?

Yes. Substitution of imports forces consumers to pay more for competitively produced imports so that small producers who never become competitive receive protection. The prices for porcelain or porcelain dishes, padlocks, brooms, hand sieves, combs, insulating bottles and devices such as wall fans, mills / mixers, water heaters, ovens, toasters, coffee / tea makers, insect repellants, shoes, mattresses, dolls and toys, compressors for refrigerators and air conditioners, furniture and stationery. Prices will also rise if tariff exemptions such as skimmed milk are withdrawn.

Will there be unintended consequences?

Yes. The power of government officials to make decisions on individual issues increases the risk of corruption and political errors. Outdated items for which customs have been withdrawn include CD burners, MP3 / MP4 / MPEG 4 players, pre-recorded tapes, and audio tapes. This also applies to tapes that are used by blind students and CDs that are used for teaching purposes.

Do officials get more power and control?

Yes. As in the 1980s, when bureaucrats exercised authority over individual items, the scope for concentration and misuse of economic controls has increased. The budget proposes to include a new provision in the 1962 Customs Act to empower the center to ban the import and export of items. It currently only has this power for gold and silver. Instead, the strategy of lower, simplified and predictable tariffs must be reverted to in order to improve the ability of exporters to join the evolving global value chains.

Is the economy becoming more competitive?

No. As a global player and for sustained high growth, a higher export share in global value chains is required. The report of the high-level advisory group found that exports and imports with value chains strengthen competitiveness. India’s tariff cut in the aftermath of the reforms meant that simple average tariffs in 2015-16 were only about a tenth of the 1990-91 level. Exports increased 17-fold from $ 18.1 billion in 1990-91 to $ 309 billion in 2014-15.

