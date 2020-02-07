More details about JOKER's newest follower PUNCHLINE

Advertisement

Credit: DC

Get ready for the punchline!

Come to Batman 89, Year of the Rogue: Hell in 3rd place and beyond!

A brand new DC villain who will play an important role in Batman’s life is already causing a stir and interest in the press … but who is Punchline? Author James Tynion IV has spiced up her appearance in a few upcoming issues, but we still don’t know much about the brand new character! Here’s the breakdown where you can see them before Batman’s “Joker War” story!

The mysterious new villain appears in a one-panel cameo in Batman # 89 on February 19. Art by Guillem March and Tomeu Morey:

A week later, Punchline makes her detailed debut as Joker’s newest and deadliest follower in the Year of the Rogue: Hell in 3rd place; Art by Steve Epting & Javier Fernandez with color by Nick Filardi:

Take a closer look at character designs by Jorge Jiménez! You can find his artwork in Batman No. 90 on March 4th before the start of “Joker War” in May!

Finally a small look at Stanley’s “Artgerm” Lau’sche cover variant for Batman No. 94 on May 6th on the shelves!