More aircraft with quarantined passengers from China arrive in the Whittier Daily News in the United States

SAN DIEGO – Hundreds of other people evacuated from the virus zone in China arrived at military bases in the U.S. on Friday to initiate a two-week quarantine.

Federal officials didn’t immediately say how many people were on flights that landed in San Diego and San Antonio. Another plane from the Wuhan region of China, the center of the new coronavirus outbreak, was due to arrive in Omaha, Nebraska, late Friday.

Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that incoming patients were unlikely to show symptoms.

Earlier evacuation flights to California took people to March Air Reserve Base in Southern California and to Travis Air Force Base between San Francisco and Sacramento.

All evacuees are quarantined for 14 days and monitored for signs of illness.

The new virus belongs to the family of coronaviruses, which include the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome [MERS] and the Heavy Acute Respiratory Syndrome [SARS]. It causes fever, cough, shortness of breath and, in severe cases, pneumonia. It has made more than 31,000 people sick and killed more than 600 people, practically all of them in China.