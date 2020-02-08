Mookie Betts Trade News: Twins are reportedly considering withdrawing from a three-team deal

Advertisement

One of the largest MLB transactions in recent memory has been lost.

The Twins no longer believe they will be part of the deal with three teams that would have sent Red Sox stars Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Saturday.

The blockbuster was supposed to be in place on Tuesday-evening, but was caught up when 21-year-old Minnesota pitcher Brusdar Graterol was physically unable to snoop for the Red Sox, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Graterol went to Boston, while Dodger’s right-handed Kenta Maeda would become twins.

In the days after that physical time, there was still a belief that the trade would be completed. But the Red Sox and Twins have failed to reach an agreement on how to adjust the distance from Boston, and Minnesota is reportedly ready to try.

However, there is some disagreement about the exact status of the Twins, with multiple reporters confirming the Star Tribune report, but Jon Heyman says the team has a “today’s deadline” to complete the deal.

When Minnesota is over, a version of the exchange can still become a reality, either with another team or with the Dodgers and Red Sox who come up with something themselves. The angels may fill the void because they had agreed to a deal with the Dodgers that depended on Betts who joined Los Angeles.