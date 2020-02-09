Mookie Betts trade figures: Red Sox scores poorly; Dodgers still win in reported revised deal

Advertisement

It is again deja vu!

However, this time it seems to be real, because the original reported deal between the Red Sox, Dodgers and Twins for superstar outfielder Mookie Betts is no longer there. On Sunday, the Red Sox and Dodgers – and only those teams – entered into a new exchange agreement in which Betts, pitcher David Price and cash went to LA for outfielder Alex Verdugo and prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong, according to Jeff Passan and ESPN others .

This whole ordeal was messy at best and shameful at worst for the Red Sox, who were absolutely desperate to get rid of Betts and his contract for pieces that, well, are confusing. (And now with less Minnesota.)

Let’s split it up:

Red Sox: D

Let’s make this really, really clear to the audience that likes to play fantasy GM instead of a baseball fan: Betts is not the type of player you trade – he is the type of man you build around. He is someone that 29 other MLB teams dream of. So it is absolutely foolish to remove him from the line-up due to concerns about luxury taxes. Making apologies and defending billionaire owners so that these guys can save a few dollars in the long run is even more foolish.

The Red Sox won the World Series in 2018 with Betts at the forefront of their success. He won the AL MVP prize that season, earned the Player of the Year award from Sporting News and was worth more than 10 wins over replacement, per Baseball Reference. This past campaign was worth Betts 6.8 bWAR and played Gold Glove defense in the right field.

Good players earn money. Good players are paid. That is the way pro sports works. Betts is going to (rightfully) give $ 300 plus million to a free agency next season and the fact that the Red Sox were so afraid of having to pay him a year for the free agency that they sent him to another championship candidate , is a shame for the franchise.

If you are Boston, you were watching Betts and you made a 2020 run in a World Series Which crazy about an idea? What would it be evil? You are a year away from winning everything with largely the same group of players, but instead you trade in Betts and Price, who was a useful starter for Boston after his arrival in 2016.

It was a pure payroll, and for a team like Boston, a juggernaut who is present, one of the most profitable organizations in baseball, one of the most valuable organizations, that is not to be excused.

Well, for now, the Red Sox is getting financial flexibility, which means that one day they can sign a player’s caliber of betting.

In return, the Red Sox get Verdugo who, to be honest, is not slow and played to 3.1 bWAR last season. He was long considered one of the best prospects in the Dodgers system, and he can make a big hit. He is also a top defender with a high ceiling. But with all due respect to Verdugo, chances are that he will become Mookie Betts. Very thin.

The Red Sox also gets Downs, one of the top perspectives of the Dodgers, which reached Double-A in 2019. Downs’ defensive capabilities play more in second place than shortstop, per reconnaissance report, something that could fulfill a future need for the Red Sox.

The last player on the way to Boston is Wong, a catcher who spent time in Double-A in 2019 and beat a lot there. With a .349 average and nine home runs in 40 games, his bat is lively and he is a nice third piece in this deal. The warning, for what it’s worth: it does not score within the top 100 of MLB Pipeline, nor is it in the same position in the top 10 of the same site. That could probably change this year if he continued to grow in defense and hit.

The most confusing part of the deal is undoubtedly the return for the Red Sox: with the Boston farm system at the bottom of the majors – part of it is due to previous transactions, some due to graduations from the majors – would not make it anymore Do you want to trade bets for a future-changing package of prospects? After all, prospects are suspects, but if you trade in a top five player in Betts for an outfielder whose clock has started and an infielder with no fixed position on Double-A, the return seems light. A deal to supplement a farm system could at least help the organization move forward.

Dodgers: A

You know what? Screw the David Price salary number. The best players, the guys who help teams win the World Series? Those guys get paid. Early reports say that Boston pays Price’s contract by half, meaning that in the last three years of the contract he will only be in the books for about $ 16 million a year. That in itself is a victory for a team like the Dodgers, who consistently get the most out of their pitching staff.

The Dodgers, who followed that logic, were not afraid to take the remaining money from Price to also win one of the five best baseball players and his own salary of $ 27 million. They saw an opportunity to connect Cody Bellinger and Betts in the outfield and extend their rotation by acquiring a proven starter, and they cleverly pulled the trigger.

It hurts to give up Verdugo, but three things: 1. Trades should hurt; 2. There is a fair chance that Price will outperform what Kenta Maeda, who now goes to the Twins in a separate exchange for pitcher Brusdar Graterol, could have done for the Dodgers in the coming years; and 3. Bets must be a huge short-term upgrade compared to Verdugo.

The Dodgers have been to two of the last three World Series and lost in the NLDS to the final champions last year. Instead of resting on their laurels and waiting for more of their prospects to perform, they went outside and got better. The only thing that was needed was acting from a position of strength.

The good news for the Dodgers is that they still have an absolutely charged outfield led by Bellinger and Betts, a deep farm system that still includes top perspective Keibert Ruiz, middle infielder Gavin Lux, and right-handed Dustin May. In Professor Hulk’s words, I see this as an absolute victory, and LA should do the same.

.