Montebello Unified sued the steamer company Juul - Whittier Daily News

Under the leadership of numerous California school districts, including Los Angeles Unified, the Montebello Unified school district has decided to sue Juul Labs, a leading manufacturer of e-cigarettes.

District officials said they wanted to reimburse the cost of providing intervention programs and, since schools are paid for by their average daily school attendance, the money they lose when students are absent from steam-related illnesses.

“I’m proud that last Wednesday our Education Council took a crucial first step in filing a lawsuit against Juul Labs,” said CEO Marisol Madrigal Uribe in an email statement.

“We have to fight against this e-cigarette epidemic for our students,” wrote Uribe. “Protecting our students’ health and safety is critical to our mission to empower students to deliver academic excellence as model citizens.”

A person who answered the phone at Juul Labs and refused to give her name said that no one was able to answer.

In an employee report, Allison S. Garland, deputy director of the student union, said Juul Labs is targeting its ad campaign for young people and students.

“Vaping hinders student learning and threatens the health and safety of all students,” wrote Garland. “Vaping has led to an increase in student absences, which reduces our government records and the need to create and fund intervention programs.

Juul’s e-cigarettes were first launched in 2015 and the company quickly took the lead with a combination of high nicotine pads, dessert and fruit flavors and viral marketing. Today, the San Francisco-based company controls around 70% of the US e-cigarette market.

K. C. Crosthwaite, who took over as CEO in September, told the Associated Press that Juul has long focused on offering alternatives to adult smokers, but recognizes that there is “an unacceptable level of youth consumption and dwindling public confidence in our industry.” are.

The company also announced that it would discontinue all US advertising for its e-cigarettes.

On Wednesday, Montebello’s board of directors approved Artiano Shinoff, a San Diego-based law firm that has represented the district in many cases, and instructed the Frantz Law Group to file the lawsuit on an unforeseen basis. This means that the district will not pay any upfront costs.

Frantz is only paid if it wins in court, Frantz’s lawyer William B. Shinoff told the board Wednesday. His father is a name partner in the other company.

Shinoff was optimistic about the district’s chances in court: “We will not only receive money for losing ADA, but also money for discipline and time that the employees have spent.”

Juul markets worldwide, he added. “We try to hold them responsible. They lose resources every day for students who are not in the classroom due to steam-related illnesses and who have to install the steam detectors in the bathrooms.”

USC experts told parents and other Norwalk High Library staff in December that more and more teenagers are steaming and health problems are increasing as a result.

In October, Los Angeles Unified filed a class action lawsuit against Juul Labs. The Montebello case is a separate lawsuit.

“We are here to join others to stop this epidemic,” said Austin Beutner, Los Angeles Unified Superintendent, in a press release published on the district’s website.

“The money we spend on coping with trauma vaping goes to our schools. It doesn’t go to class,” wrote Beutner. “By filing this lawsuit today, we are taking a step to ensure that those responsible pay the price to repair the damage done to our students, our schools, and the communities we serve.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.