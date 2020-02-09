Advertisement

MONSTA X announces collaboration with Pitbull The group used their social networks to publish the primary preview of this tune.

The Starship Leisure group shocked its followers with the announcement of a brand new music start. It is a collaboration of the place as soon as they have again the participation of an artist of good reputation in Latin American music who has achieved worldwide success with completely different songs.

The visitor to this event is nothing special and nothing short of Pitbull, the singer of American nationality with Cuban descent, who worked with the boys from MONSTA X on the melody “Beside U”, which can be part of his subsequent album “All” About Windward.

Advertisement

Almost a week away. #AllAboutLuv who is prepared?

#MONSTA_X #MONSTAX # 몬스타 몬스타 pic.twitter.com/WuFa6qBmIO

– 몬스타 엑스 _MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX) February 7, 2020

“All About Luve” is a fully English album that will be released on February 14th, and “Beside U” is the main view the group is giving to the general public about what we will hear about their new file material.

The earlier addition to their social networks is that Pitbull collaborated with its “Mr. Worldwide ”and“ From Miami to South Korea ”. Some of the melody’s lyrics are featured in the identical video with neon pink letters, so we’ll anticipate that if the boys specify all the pieces they want to do for love, it’s a love tune. Are you excited about this collaboration?

From Miami to South Korea @pitbull Next Friday. #AllAboutLuv #Pitbull #MONSTA_X #MONSTAX # 몬스타 몬스타 pic.twitter.com/TCYjPncnBd

– 몬스타 엑스 _MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX) February 8, 2020