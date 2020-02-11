Moira Dunworth: Girls who find it hard to go to school are grateful for Mercy

Advertisement

Almost 100 years after Mamie Martin, the Church of Scotland missionary, first arrived in Malawi, her legacy continues to inspire quality secondary education for girls in the north of the country.

Mamie Martin understood the economic and social importance of good education for young women. She was a woman ahead of her time: an enthusiastic teacher from Tarbet, Loch Lomond, who sought to make a difference.

Mamie’s passion began when she and her husband Jack visited northern Malawi in 1921, where she discovered that few Malawi women had educational opportunities outside of elementary school. That is why she wanted to improve girls’ education by setting up classes and assisting women personally to help them prepare for school exams.

Mamie died at a tragically young age in 1928, but her passion and dedication to female education lives on through the Mamie Martin Fund that was founded in 1993 by her daughter Margaret. By restoring cooperation with the Central Church of Africa, Presbyterian, the charity has been able to provide money to girls in high schools in northern Malawi for paying school fees and other educational supplies for the past 27 years.

Mamie’s ideals also live on through individuals such as Mercy Moyo Sibande, who now runs the Mamie Martin Fund in Malawi. Mercy is a young woman for whom the story of Mamie strongly resonates.

Born in a family of six, Mercy’s father died when she was alone in primary school. As a field assistant, her father had a limited income and her mother did not work, but instead concentrated on raising their six children. Despite their financial pressure, Mercy was lucky and was able to teach until the age of 17, even after the death of her father.

As a secretary, it was her sister who could pay Mercy’s school fees. That is why she considers herself one of the most privileged in her community. Mercy got a place at the University of Mzuzu and continued to face financial hardship and, like many women in Malawi, she had trouble finding work until 2016 when she started working at the Mamie Martin Fund.

Mercy is enormously inspired by Mamie Martin and is proud to follow in her footsteps. It is remarkable how two people, born 100 years and 5000 miles apart, can be united with the same sense of purpose and passion.

Today, Mercy provides essential support for the 138 girls currently supported by the Mamie Martin Fund, spread across six schools in northern Malawi. She is genuinely pleased that she can offer exactly the kind of support, advice and encouragement that she lacked in her own formal education.

“I would fight with teeth and nails to see that no girl should miss an opportunity for education because of compensation,” Mercy said when I last saw her in Malawi. She is genuinely passionate about supporting young girls in North Malawi in their education and continuing the work of Mamie Martin.

The Mamie Martin Fund has so far supported more than 650 girls through their secondary education in Malawi and will continue to raise money for girls who have earned a place in one of the partner schools but are unable to pay the costs.

This is just one of the 1,225 different worthy two-way partnerships that unite Scotland and Malawi – part of a bilateral relationship, defined by friendship and solidarity, dating back more than 160 years to the travels of Dr. David Livingstone.

The education of women is essential for the well-being of every nation, and therefore it is difficult to overestimate the importance of the work of Mamie and Mercy – two inspiring women, 100 years apart, who share the same vision for the future.

The Mamie Martin Fund is a member of the Scotland Malawi Partnership, the national network that coordinates, represents and supports the many social ties between our two countries.

Visit mamiemartin.org for more information about the many different people-to-people and community-to-community links that connect Scotland to find out more and participate in the Mamie Martin Fund and to share the vision and work of Mercy to continue. and Malawi, please visit scotland-malawipartnership.org

Moira Dunworth, co-convener for The Mamie Martin Fund.