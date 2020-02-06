Advertisement

Mohit Suri director Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu will be released this Friday. Given the enthusiasm and anticipation for the film, there will be a wide release, and the producers have decided to release it in the circles of South India (around 750 screens) with English subtitles.

Luv Films initiated this exercise to ensure that the film is more accessible to viewers whose native language is not Hindi. Producer Ankur Garg says: “Since we released the film’s trailer, Malang has received a tremendous response. The film’s main actors have fans across the country, even in the southern states. We wanted to make sure that the film was made by everyone can be enjoyed equally, and that’s why we decided to distribute the film with English subtitles on the southern race tracks. “

Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar from the T series, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg from Luv Films and Jay Shewakramani from Northern Lights Entertainment. The film will be released on February 7, 2020.

