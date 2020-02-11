Advertisement

India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata party is likely to suffer a major defeat in another major state election after failing to win over Delhi voters in a campaign that has been one of the most polarizing so far.

The anti-establishment party Aam Aadmi (AAP), which has ruled the capital for the past five years, is well on the way to getting 57 seats in the 70-seat assembly after focusing on an agenda that addresses anti-corruption, healthcare and education issues that have improved tremendously during their tenure.

The BJP is likely to take only 13 seats after a campaign that was high on the Hindu nationalists’ agenda and fearful of the Muslim community.

While this number is far below the number that AAP won, it has weakened the majority of AAP in the assembly and will increase significantly from the three seats it previously held.

Much of AAP’s popularity is due to its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, who was once an avowed anarchist and anti-corruption activist and was extremely critical of the BJP government during his time as Prime Minister in Delhi.

Several AAP MPs celebrated the party’s predicted victory. “This is the victory of labor over hatred,” said Amanatullah Khan, who was elected to the Okhla constituency in Delhi.

Senior AAP MP Sanjay Singh thanked voters in Delhi for the “historic mandate”. “They (the BJP) needed the entire cabinet, 300 MPs, five prime ministers, many ex-prime ministers, all their power, but they still couldn’t defeat Kejriwal,” said Singh.

It seems that Congress, India’s oldest party that ruled Delhi for 15 years until 2013, again failed to win a seat.

The defeat is another setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party, which has faced the worst unrest in more than four decades.

The new Citizenship Act provides a path to citizenship for religious minorities who immigrated to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan before December 31, 2014. It specifically lists Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians to have the opportunity to use the new regulations without Muslims.

The proposed changes have not only fueled Muslim concerns, but have also led to protests from residents who are unhappy about the influx of Hindus from Bangladesh who could be granted citizenship.

While Modi was reelected by a large majority in the national elections in May 2019, the BJP did not do well at the state level and has lost power in five states since December 2018: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

While the Delhi elections have always been one of the most competitive in India and determine who will control the Indian capital of over 20 million people, the protests that continue to shake Delhi and the rest of the country in India felt this year Particularly hot The reaction to Modi’s new Citizenship Act (CAA), which critics say is detrimental to Muslims.

In response, the focus of the Delhi BJP campaign was primarily on the women’s protests against the CAA in the Shaheen Bagh suburb, where the majority of Muslims are in Delhi. In some of its most anti-Muslim rhetoric to date, the high-ranking BJP has often described women in the election campaign as “terrorists” and “anti-nationalists” in order to view the elections as a struggle for “unity in India”. BJP Minister Giriraj Singh said Shaheen Bagh is “a breeding ground for suicide bombers”.

The protests in Shaheen Bagh and beyond had pushed the BJP into the background for the first time, and a victory in Delhi was seen as a crucial way to regain the narrative and demonstrate widespread support for CAA.

The protests and clashes between the police and demonstrators have continued. In Delhi, Muslim majority students of Jamia Millia Islamia University were hit with batons by police when they marched through the capital in protest against the CAA. Police have reportedly released toxic gas to disperse the crowd.