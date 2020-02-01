Modern love: Amazon's Rom-Com Anthology celebrates its premiere in October

Advertisement

We feel that you want to meet with Amazon Modern love this autumn. The eight-episode anthology collection will be released on Friday, October 18. The streamer will be launched on Saturday.

Impressed by the New York Instances Column and podcast with the same title, Modern love will discover love “in all its difficult and delightful forms” using standalone half-hour vignettes to bring some of the column’s most popular stories to life.

And if Modern love‘S Logline does not make you curious, certainly the stacked, forged will: The ensemble with stars consists of Tina Fey, Anne Hathaway and Brandon Victor Dixon (energy), John Slattery (mad Men), Julia Garner (Ozark), John Gallagher Jr. (The newsroom) and Cristin Milioti (Black mirror). The episode administrators hug behind the digicam shameless“Emmy Rossum and catastropheSharon Horgan.

Amazon has also released a teaser trailer for the collection, which contains fleeting clips of the eight upcoming episodes. (And judging by the cool mood between Fey and Slattery’s characters, it doesn’t seem that way all these love stories are so hot and blurry.)

Try it out Modern love Teaser above, then let us know within the feedback if you want to watch the present.