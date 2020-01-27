Model contradicts scientists, predicts future phytoplankton tree in the tropics

Advertisement

January 27 (UPI) – Contrary to the expectations of many environmental scientists, a new model predicted a likely growth in the amount of tropical phytoplankton as the century progresses.

Phytoplankton anchors the aquatic food web. Most scientists assumed that this community of photosynthetic bacteria and plant-like diatoms would struggle in the tropics as the oceans become increasingly layered, with heavier cold water deep beneath the surface and lighter warm water isolated at the top.

Phytoplankton relies on ocean mixing to bring nutrients to the surface where they live. But in a layered ocean there is probably less mixing and therefore smaller phytoplankton populations.

“This mechanism is built into all climate models and it has led to these well-established predictions that phytoplankton productivity, biomass and deep ocean exports will all decrease with climate change,” leads researcher Adam Martiny, professor of oceanography at the University of California, Irvine, said in a press release. “Earth system models are largely based on phytoplankton laboratory testing, but of course plankton laboratory testing is not the real ocean.”

Scientists traditionally measure the amount of phytoplankton by measuring the concentration of chlorophyll in the water. Previous studies have revealed lower levels of chlorophyll in warmer, tropical waters and higher concentrations in ocean water collected farther from the equator.

“The problem is that chlorophyll is not all that is in a cell, and actually at low latitudes a lot of plankton is characterized by a very small amount; there is so much sunlight, plankton only needs a few chlorophyll molecules to get enough energy to grow “Martiny said. “In reality, so far we have very little data to show whether there is more or less biomass in regions undergoing stratification. As a result, the empirical basis for less biomass in warmer regions is not that strong.”

To build a more accurate ocean system model, Martiny and his colleagues took samples from phytoplankton communities in thousands of locations around the world. Their efforts revealed surprising levels of phyotplankton in tropical waters.

Most phytoplankton that live in the tropics are small cells called picophytoplankton. Although small compared to the phytoplankton that lives in cooler climates, picophytoplankton is abundant in warm water.

When scientists provided ocean models with their new phytoplankton survey data, the simulations showed that ocean temperature rises were likely to stimulate phytoplankton abundance.

“In many regions, there would be a 10 to 20 percent increase in plankton biomass, rather than a decrease,” Martiny said. “Machine learning is not biased by the human mind. We only give the model tons and tons of data, but they can help us challenge existing paradigms.”

Scientists have described the results of their new model in a new article published Monday in the journal Nature Geoscience.

While ocean warming is likely to reduce the levels of ocean mixing that bring nutrients to the surface, scientists suspect that hot water phytoplankton will find new ways to get the nutrients they need to multiply.

“When plankton dies – especially these small species – they stay in place for a while, and perhaps at high temperatures other plankton may break down more easily and feed back the nutrients to build new biomass,” Martiny said.

Researchers say their findings are not proof that climate change will not have a negative impact on marine ecosystems, only that phytoplankton communities are more resilient than previously suggested.

And if climate change continues unabated, scientists warned that the results could be catastrophic for all types of marine organisms.

“We can clearly let climate change get out of hand and enter completely unknown territory, and then all bets will be eliminated,” Martiny said. “But at least for a while I think the adaptive capabilities in these various plankton communities will help them maintain high biomass despite these environmental changes.”

