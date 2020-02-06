MLS and Players Association agree new 5-year CBA - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

The Major League Soccer and the MLS Players Association have reached a general agreement on a new collective agreement with a term of five years.

The agreement is subject to the approval of the MLS Board of Governors and membership in the MLSPA.

The key points are: higher investments in player spending, greater flexibility for clubs to use the new resources, players to contribute to media revenue in 2023 and 2024, higher charter flights and an expanded system for free agencies.

“While we are preparing for our 25th season, we are very happy to sign a new five-year collective agreement with our players,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “This agreement addresses key strategic priorities for the league and our players, while maintaining the basic player compensation structure that forms the basis for the growth and stability of Major League Soccer.

“We have had constructive and positive talks with the MLSPA leadership and the negotiating committee over the past few months, and I would like to thank them for working together to conclude an agreement that will serve as the basis for a new era of partnership with our players. ”

MLS increases investments in the salary budget, general allotments and performance bonuses for players and increases purchasing power per club from $ 8,490,000 in 2019 to $ 11,643,000 in 2024.

In addition, the minimum annual salary for senior players will increase to $ 109,200 in 2024 each season.

“Through this work and our solidarity, we have been able to reach an agreement that gives players greater rights and compensation, and ensures that league resources continue to be used to make a league of choice for players both within and creating outside the US area, ”said MLS Executive Board member and Atlanta United FC midfielder Jeff Larentowicz.

In 2023 and 2024, players will also have the opportunity to participate in the league’s media revenue. The new CBA increases player spending by an amount equivalent to 25% of the higher media revenue.

As of this season, the clubs must use charter flights for eight travel segments. That number will increase to 16 for the 2024 season. The clubs previously had four charter trips.

“The players have an agreement that will fundamentally change what it means to be an MLS player,” said MLSPA Executive Director Bob Foose. “We believe that the major changes and increased investment in this agreement will not only be critical to the league’s continued growth, but will also bring MLS closer to the systems we want to compete in overseas leagues.”

Another big point is the extended right of free disposal. According to the previous CBA, players aged 28 years with eight years of service were eligible for free choice. The new plan entitles players aged 24 and over with five years of service.

The previous CBA ended on January 31, but both sides had agreed to extend until Friday.