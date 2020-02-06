Mitt Romney: The defiance of a single senator against a party that he personified

Advertisement

By: New York Times | Washington |

Published: February 6, 2020, 10:38:01 am

Senator Mitt Romney announced on Wednesday that he would vote to condemn the president for abuse of power, making him the first Republican to support Trump’s abolition of trying to pressurize Ukraine against its political rivals investigate. (Anna Moneymaker / The New York Times)

By Mark Leibovich

Utah Senator Mitt Romney never became president, but on Wednesday he received a new award: he will be remembered as the first senator in American history to vote to remove a president of his own party from office.

Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential candidate, said he expected his party to quickly and extremely accuse him of his lonely act of defiance. He was not wrong.

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, tweeted that Romney would be “forever bitter” if he lost the presidency and urged him to be “expelled” from the Republican Party. Ronna McDaniel, Romney’s niece and chairman of the Republican National Committee, said the president had done nothing wrong, the party was “more than ever behind him” – and this was not the first time that she had disagreed with “Mitt” president Donald Trump tweeted a video attacking Romney as a “democratic secret”.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Romney voted to condemn Trump for abuse of power in his print campaign against Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, including former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Trying to corrupt an election to maintain power is as tremendous an attack on the constitution as possible,” Romney said in an interview in his Senate office on Wednesday morning before the vote and an afternoon speech that choked him how he explained his decision.

He declared Trump “guilty of horrific abuse of public trust”.

Romney voted with his party against the second impeachment article, Congressional Obstruction, on the grounds that House Democrats had not exhausted their legal means of securing testimony and other evidence they sought.

Though the final outcome of the Senate vote had never been questioned, the Romney raid was a rare cliff hook in impeachment proceedings and also a kind of moral sideline.

His vote has facilitated the rapid development of the Republican Party into a unit that has completely succumbed to Trump’s vice. It deprives the President of Republican monolithic support, which he longed for at the end of impeachment proceedings, which he was determined to dismiss as partisan swindle committed by the Democrats.

On Wednesday in the Senate, Romney placed his decision in the context of his faith, his family, and how history would remember it.

“I will be just one name among many for future generations of Americans looking at the records of this process, nothing more, nothing less,” said Romney. “You will only notice that I was among the senators who decided that what the President was doing was wrong, very wrong.”

In the interview earlier, Romney, who has been critical of Trump in various places since 2016, said he was well aware that he would have serious political ramifications for his decision, particularly given the strict loyalty that the president had expected from his election officials own party. No house republican voted against Trump in December. (Michigan Independent MP Justin Amash fled the Republican Party last year due to a dispute with Trump and voted for both articles.)

“I know that if we come to this conclusion, there will be enormous consequences,” said Romney. “Unimaginable” he described what might be on the plan for him.

Romney was governor of Massachusetts before unsuccessfully battling President Barack Obama in 2012. He then moved to Utah and eventually ran for the Senate. He said he had come under enormous pressure in the past few weeks from ordinary members of a party whose support for Trump had become almost unanimous.

“I don’t want to be the skunk at the garden party and I don’t want to contempt Republicans across the country,” Romney said in an interview.

He has already suffered a lot from Trump himself, who recently mocked Romney as a “pompous bum”. Last weekend in a Florida grocery store after Romney voted to call witnesses to testify in the Senate trial – another break with the Republicans – one man called him a “traitor” while another called, “Stay with the team! “said Romney.

By late Wednesday morning, Romney said he had not yet informed Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., The majority leader, about how he would vote. He added that he made his decision in the impeachment process late last week after the last round of questions between the senators and the respective parties. The scale of the matter weighed heavily on him.

“There was no morning when I got up after 4 a.m. I was just obviously thinking about how important this is and what the consequences are,” said Romney.

Looking back on his political career, Romney remembered times when his decisions had been “in some cases influenced by political benefits”.

“And I regret that,” he added, without specifying the specific decisions. In the course of the interview, he became more and more thoughtful.

“I have found that, especially in business, but also in politics, if something is in your personal interest, the ability of the mind to rationalize that what is right is really exceptional,” said Romney. “I saw it in others and I saw it in myself.”

When Romney announced in the Senate how he would vote, Senator Brian Schatz, Hawaii, dabbed his eyes.

“I had an instinct,” he said afterwards, “that this could be a moment.”

“He dealt with it,” added Senator Mike Braun, R-Ind., Who sits next to Romney on the Senate floor. He said he respected Romney’s decision.

In his remarks, Romney called the actions of Biden’s son Hunter Biden in Ukraine “unsavory but not a crime”. (Hunter Biden had a seat on the board of a Ukrainian energy company at a time when his father was vice president, Romney added that Trump’s lawyers provided no evidence that either Bidens had committed a crime.

“It is difficult to explain that the president insists that the Ukrainians investigate them,” said Romney. “I have no question if they are not called Biden, the President would never have done what he did.”

When the vote arrived, Romney stared straight ahead and was not talking to anyone. His hands were folded in his lap. When he got up and declared “guilty”, he did so quickly and sat down again.

Shortly after the court was adjourned and the senators got up, Romney Braun shook hands, smiled and hurried to the door just a few steps from his desk, and was the first senator to leave the chamber.

When Romney was asked on Wednesday morning whether special flourishes were planned for his speech, he just shrugged. “I plan to tear it open when I’m done,” he quipped, referring to spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi’s response to the President’s speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday evening.

