Mitt Romney: Consistent with condescension and self-respect

Sen. Mitt Romney will walk through the subway system in the U.S. Capitol on December 17, 2019. (Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

I never understood Mitt Romney. I admired it, even warmed it up. The post-election documentary Mitt introduces Mitt Romney as a conscientious man; he hunts for the smallest throw in his presence. It shows a winning, self-denying side of the man; It shows how he admires his father more than himself. In this film he takes the slingshots and arrows of public life with a little grace. He was on the right side of various controversies in his church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was generally considered to be an excellent business partner who worked hard and intelligently to build a high-stakes company.

In my own reporting on him, I saw how his high energy and striving for excellence are reflected in his family life. I have seen him teach his sons how to make difficult decisions in their high pressure, high status jobs to prioritize the time traditionally reserved for family reunions in Romney. Just a picture of his children, their spouses and grandchildren is a visual argument for his size as a man. I thought for a long time that one of his mistakes was not more open regarding his belief and more open. It is an example of how Mormonism appeared to be a frontier mutation in American WASP culture that endowed its members with a certain competitive spirit, political realism, and real family values ​​where previously there was only a dignified claim and a certain softness the gin blossom gave. And I even admired his ambition for higher office. After having proven himself as a son, husband, father and entrepreneur, he tried like his father to serve his country in a very special way. And he seemed to imagine this not only to demonstrate his gratitude to his country, but to prove the value of his subculture.

But I never understood him. Once the issue turns to politics, law, and morals, Romney’s statements and actions do not entirely match, or his reasoning does not match. Unable to understand him, I found him unable to believe. And especially on two issues, it was impossible to reconcile his words and actions: abortion and Donald Trump. Researching the former can help us shed light on his approach to the latter.

When Romney tried to defeat Ted Kennedy in 1994, he vigorously but implausibly argued that he was just as or better suited than Ted Kennedy. He and his wife went to a fundraiser for planned parents and donated $ 150 to the organization, although he later claimed not to remember. Sometimes Romney hinted that he had “personal views” on the subject that was not relevant to the public. In 2002, he ran for the governor of Massachusetts and won while vowing not to change the state’s abortion laws. He supported taxpayer-funded abortions for underprivileged women, but ultimately signed laws that were supported by pro-lifers.

There have been several attempts to explain this. When he began to have ambitions in the Republican Party the size of a president, Romney admitted that his original position was a lie. He said, “The biggest mistake was when I first ran for office, was deeply against abortion and said,” I support the current law “, which was pro-choice and effectively pro-choice. It was just wrong. “

A friendly election year biography attributed his position to sheer political expediency. The surveys conducted by Richard Wirthlin showed that he could not reach a nationwide office with a position that was actually beneficial for life.

But none of it captures exactly what Romney had argued or done. Romney brought Wirthlin, a Mormon colleague with connections high in the hierarchy of the Church, to Salt Lake City to explain what his position would be and how important it is that he achieve his desired office with the LDS leaders. He wasn’t looking for a blessing or confirmation. But if we want to believe his latter claim about his “biggest mistake”, it seems that this meeting was an attempt to get tacit confirmation to lie to the public about his beliefs, or it should lie to his senior churchmen.

During the campaign, he said that his mother Lenore Romney was in favor of a legal abortion because of the death of a family member, Ann Keenan, during an illegal abortion in 1963. “My mother and my family are committed to believing that we can believe as we want,” he said, remembering the story, “but we will not impose our beliefs on this matter on others. And you won’t see me swaying about it. “In fact, Lenore Romney’s position was mixed up, a preference for more liberal abortion rights, but she also publicly affirmed her outrage by arguing that a woman should have the last word. Romney’s interpretation of his mother’s position has been hotly debated by veterans of her 1970 Senate campaign. And the voters finally saw him “waver” on this issue.

And although he claimed that he would not impose his “personal beliefs” on anyone other than the bishop of his church, he conscientiously advised women against abortions that were prohibited by the LDS Church standards and condemned abortion for “personal reasons”. as immoral and offered advice to support the decision to terminate in the event of an ectopic pregnancy.

The distinction between “personal beliefs” may have been accepted because it served to rhetorically reconcile his political statements with his membership in the Church, but it represents her own kind of incoherence. Political beliefs about taxation, deficits, or public health management are as “personal beliefs” as beliefs about the unborn. Romney admits that, as governor, he was willing to monitor the imposition of taxes, fines, and jail terms for violations of relatively minor personal beliefs that have been translated into the public domain, but issues whose killing could be legitimate would be unbearable from this Distinction affected.

Romney told Katie Couric of his mistake when he decided in 2005 to reject a bill that would fund research on embryonic stem cells: “It became clear to me when a bill arrived at my desk that would have created new life and destroyed it, and I just couldn’t sign it. It was unacceptable to me. , , associated with the destruction of human life. And I recognized that. “It was a strange answer, suggesting that when the subject was classified as the death of a loved family member, it was just an abstraction for him. But when it was a complex laboratory process, it became real. It is not very plausible. And it became less good when he immediately revealed the continued inconsistency of his views by saying that he would allow excess embryos created by couples to be fertilized through in vitro fertilization for research and then destroy if the couple wanted it.

In fact, his position that he had made a mistake and misrepresented his views towards the Massachusetts public, but when he then realized that he was wrong and that the destruction of human embryos could not be punished, still privileged his election promise, not to change state laws about the personality of the unborn.

He tried to describe his thinking on Bill O’Reilly. “I thought, ‘Well, I can say and understand what it’s like to keep the law as it is.'” Slate journalist Will Saletan wisely noted that Romney continued to avoid describing his beliefs directly, and instead referred to how he negotiated his conscience and public attitudes. “This is not a man who talks about what he believes,” remarked Saletan. “It is a man who speaks about creating a public attitude under duress.” What Saletan noticed is not so much that Romney changed his views on abortion as changing his political identity on the matter.

What I would say is that Romney’s consistent application of Mormon teaching on abortion as a bishop in a pastoral role and his various political roles show a man who believes that he needed to condescend to the voters he asked for support. He does it with some half-truths and self-delusions, but mostly through a lack of openness and logic.

This habit of studying and learning what voters want to hear is why my friend and colleague Jonah Goldberg says that Mitt Romney speaks “conservatism as a second language”. Romney called himself a “strictly conservative” phrase, consisting of two words, shared whole essays about his willingness to think conservatives, his inability to understand them, and his low view of their political endeavors – and how he shared the unfortunate moral and aesthetic price of his own ambitions to gain their support. In both cases, he pretended to be more of a choice or a life than he was and reduced himself to his audience.

He is far from the only politician to change his mind about Donald Trump, and he may not be the most inconsistent. Ted Cruz started his hunt for the Republican presidency by proudly declaring that he thought Donald Trump was fantastic. But in the end, Cruz may have confessed to his lack of openness when he said with the first real emotion I’ve ever seen him, “I’m going to do something that I haven’t done for the entire campaign, for all of you, who have traveled with me across the country. I’ll tell you what I really think about Donald Trump. , , , The man is absolutely amoral. , , , There is no morality for him. “But nobody I know currently praises Ted Cruz for his moral consistency, courage and conscience.

Romney also claimed to tell us what he really thought of Donald Trump when he made an extraordinary intervention in the 2016 campaign. As the party’s youngest presidential candidate, he made an overwhelming speech against the man who was already the alleged candidate. “Think of Donald Trump’s personal qualities. The bullying, the greed, the queuing, the misogyny, the absurd third-class plays,” he said.

He criticized Trump’s malice and racism, his willingness to scapegoat Muslims and immigrants. He said Trump knew nothing about the economy and predicted that starting his trade war would plunge the American economy into a deep recession. “Here’s what I know. Donald Trump is a fake, a scam. His promises are as worthless as graduating from Trump University. He plays the members of the American public for fools. He gets a free ride to the White House and everything, what we get is a bad hat. “

Romney did not have to wait for the 2016 elections to form a low opinion about Donald Trump. In the middle of Romney’s own 2012 campaign, Donald Trump had become an undesirable sideline that spread the conspiracy theory that Barack Obama was not born in the United States. Romney dropped everything to fly to Vegas to collect Donald’s approval when it was offered. Romney praised Trump’s stance on China and his understanding of the economy. Here too, candidates always accept comments that they can help with. But accepting it the way he did was another form of condescension.

If Romney really believed Donald Trump was a swindler and fraud, why did he seriously consider a role as Secretary of State in Trump’s administration? Some of my friends have argued that it does not violate any moral code to interfere between an inept president and foreign policy. This is true as a moral abstraction. However, the Secretary of State’s job is not to interfere. That is a task for the congress. A cabinet member’s job is to advise, evaluate and execute. Interposing is an extremely unconstitutional way of thinking. Romney had publicly denounced Trump’s foreign policy and then watched the American people choose him. Had Romney learned anything from this event? Had he been humiliated in any way? He showed no evidence of this.

Though it may not have gone very far, Romney has taken some care with the idea of ​​the job. He contacted all living secretaries of state. He said he “spoke to Secretary Clinton, and in any case, everyone said,” Please, please take this job if you are offered it. We would be very happy if you would serve in this function. “

Now it’s fun to consult with Clinton. First of all, it is natural that she had just been rejected for the President’s job. Your advice on who should be State Secretary is irrelevant. Second, Romney let go of sharp criticism of Clinton’s tenure at State during Romney’s major anti-Trump intervention. He said, “When she directed it … America’s interests were diminished on every corner of the world. It compromised our national secrets. It dispersed into the families of the dead. And it rejected its deepest beliefs about the president’s power to get. “

These are extremely serious allegations. If she did all of that, why look for her input? Or was this criticism another attempt to be let down by Republican prejudice while trying to address it? Should I believe his mission against Clinton? I dont know. If you think seriously about the job at State and follow Clinton’s advice, both seem to betray his public words.

But the inconsistency prevails again. Though he would have rejected Trump’s presidential advocacy in 2016 if Trump had said what he would have done against Muslims at the time, Romney gladly accepted Trump’s advocacy for the 2018 Senate and returned the favor when he arrived in Washington with one Washington Post criticized the president. All of these twists and turns can be explained in isolation, as attempts at reconciliation and provocation alternate. But the movement as a whole is surprisingly snake-like.

And so I come to his speech in which he declares his voice to condemn and remove President Trump. In my opinion, what Trump did was wrong, but a far less serious violation of his duties than many things that were done among all the presidents of my life. I therefore consider the proposed remedy against impeachment and impeachment to be excessive unless we intend to drastically raise standards of public behavior. Perhaps we should educate them so that Vice Presidents’ sons cannot sit on the boards of state-owned companies in a country where his father’s government has just supported a change of government without election. Perhaps a top advisor to the Romney campaign shouldn’t have sat on the same board, as it gives the appearance of corruption among the Ukrainians.

Romney waited for his moment for all of his Senate colleagues to commit to their actions. Romney formulated his decision at the highest level. “I took an oath before God to practice” impartial justice. “He said,” I am a deeply religious person. I take an oath before God as an enormous consequence. “I am pleased that he finally recognizes his faith in this way. I wish he, as governor of Massachusetts, had fought for the Catholic adoption agencies to take their oaths before God as seriously as he did.

Romney spoke about his duty as a senator judge when he unfolded his surprise vote to convict and indict. He and his office staged three exclusive media pieces in The Atlantic, The New York Times and Fox News, in which he reported on his decision and his place in history.

But wouldn’t a reputable senator juror from a one-party security state talk, argue, and protest with the other jurors? Shouldn’t the most politically vulnerable members of his caucus and those most likely to change their views – Susan Collins and Cory Gardner – learn about his thoughts and decisions before telling the producers of Chris Wallace’s TV show? Apparently not.

If Romney really believes Trump is behaving like a “Tinhorn dictator,” as he claims in his statements, he would logically be obliged to overcome his political differences with Trump’s competing democratic candidate in 2020 and to support or support him or her explain why Mayors Pete Buttigieg or Bernie Sanders are worse than a Tinhorn dictator. I suspect he won’t. And if he does not, he will have found a public person and identity at the expense of openness and coherence.

Perhaps this is the disadvantage of all the things I admire about Mitt Romney’s Mormonism because I run the risk of alienating readers who have stuck with me. Romney takes serious and costly moral positions and reverses them with unsatisfactory and incoherent explanations. His church does the same – in terms of polygamy and the admissibility of blacks to the universal priesthood of his church. The church digs in and shoots thunderbolts at its critics. And then a political opportunity (statehood) or a political award (boycott of Reverend Jesse Jackson) appears. No coherent explanation is given for the change. There is no reasonable report on God’s precautionary change. A revelation just comes from above.

In one of his rollout interviews, Romney was asked whether this vote signals his ambitions for higher office. After the report: Romney “burst out laughing. ‘Yes! That’s it! You caught me! “He announced.” Look at the base I have! It will be at least 2 or 3 percent of the Republican Party. Like Utah, so will the nation! “

Well there it is, the great revelation. We know from his 2012 campaign from Americans that he holds 47 percent contempt. Now we know that the percentage of Republicans increases to 97 or 98. He doesn’t seek the New York Times’ esteem, which is volatile. And he understands that he will be exposed to the ongoing and sometimes hysterical criticism from his party. His moral and political beliefs are constantly changing and can change again. And although they don’t stick together, I appreciate his deep sincerity, an honesty that is uniquely religious in its own way.

Mere mortals think that their actions define them. And if judged by his actions outside of politics, Romney would be considered one of the greatest men in America. But he always thought of politics as a business and tried to do business with himself and his audience about what he could “say” instead of what he should. From more pro-choice than Ted Kennedy to strictly conservative, from Trump’s greatest plague to his potential senior diplomat and back, from lavish ambition to high office to indifference, Romney’s actions never really mattered or made a difference. The futility of his impeachment decision was the point that the other 97 percent of the Republicans attributed. But taken together, all of Romney’s political actions bear witness to the one sincere, constant, and constant truth: He has always regarded himself as the real chosen one.