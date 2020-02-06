Mitt Romney condemns Donald Trump

Advertisement

Sen. Mitt Romney speaks to reporters after being briefed on Iran by the Secretary of State and Acting Secretary of Defense on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 21, 2019. (James Lawler Duggan / Reuters)

The Utah senator, who vowed to practice impartial justice, would not escape the truth.

Advertisement

Mitt Romney was overwhelmed with emotion during his speech, in which he voted for Donald Trump’s conviction, and paused to calm down. The intense moment came when he spoke of his devotion to God and said, “I am deeply religious. My belief is central to who I am. “Lump in throat. Long break. “I take an oath before God as an enormous consequence.” The oath in this case was the one that all 100 senators had sworn to practice impartial justice before the president.

It reminded me of a line from Robert Bolt’s A Man for All Seasons, a classic formerly quoted by people now dancing as puppets on Donald Trump’s strings. It is a play about conscience and politics and the pressure to adapt to the group, and the sticking point where men with integrity can be pushed as far and no further. Like the awe of Winston Churchill, the admiration for this piece was almost universal among conservatives. (The 1966 film with Paul Scofield is a gem.)

Thomas More explains that he cannot wrongly swear an oath as this was an explanation before God: “When a man takes an oath, he holds himself in his hands like water, and when he opens his fingers he doesn’t need to hoping to find each other again. “

Mitt Romney, who had sworn to practice impartial justice, could not escape the truth, or more precisely,. The president abused his power by using a weapon of American military aid (which he was not legally allowed to hold back) to blackmail an attacked ally. The demand was for a criminal investigation into a political opponent when there was absolutely no evidence that the Bidens had done something illegal, not President Trump, who was in favor of repealing the law on foreign corruption practices and was in negotiations, a Trump Tower in Moscow to build The 2016 campaign has nothing against corruption in general. The clear purpose was to invent a corruption narrative that Trump could then use in the campaign: “Joe Biden is so corrupt. It is being examined by Ukraine! “

It was unusual for Hunter Biden to exchange his father’s name for a plum patch on Burisma’s board, but it wasn’t illegal. There was nothing for Ukraine to investigate. For Joe Biden, there was no evidence that he was doing anything to protect his son’s company (on the contrary, his pressure to fire a corrupt prosecutor put Burisma at risk). Nothing the Bidens examined. If their names hadn’t been Biden, Romney noted, Trump would never have acted.

Senator Lamar Alexander also admitted that these are the facts, just to scurry behind the vague excuse that it is up to the people and not the Senate. Romney was unwilling to shirk responsibility. If the founders had intended that such things should only be left to the people to decide on, they would not have included impeachment in the constitution. No, they have given the task to senators. Only a Republican senator has proven the backbone to do his duty. (This is a number more than the number of Democratic senators who were ready to do their duty when Clinton was brought to justice.)

Some of the president’s defense lawyers emphatically state that those who support impeachment and impeachment “do not trust the people.” In fact, that’s right. The founders didn’t quite trust people. They were critics of direct democracy. In Federalist 51, James Madison wrote: “Dependence on the people is undoubtedly the primary control over the government; But experience has taught humanity the need for additional precautions. “He added that in a republic it is of great importance not only to protect society against the oppression of its rulers, but to protect one part of society against the injustice of the other. When a majority of a common interest is united, the rights of the minority are uncertain. “

People are looking for managers, ideally for trustworthy managers. During this time, one republican leader after another has evaded this responsibility.

In Thomas More’s time (under Henry VIII), clinging to conscience required the ultimate victim. He lost everything – his office, his freedom and ultimately his life – because he had refused to hurt his conscience. In our day, clinging to conscience runs the risk of Twitter being misused, avoided by other Republicans, and possibly even lost an election. This is apparently too much for them to put anyone but one at risk.

This is not just an accusation against their characters. Another line from Robert Bolt’s piece feels relevant. Thomas More complains: “I think that when statesmen give up their own private consciences because of their public duties, they lead their country to chaos in a short way.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 CREATORS.COM