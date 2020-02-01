Missile attack on the US embassy in Baghdad!

Advertisement

5 missiles fell near the Protected Inexperienced Zone, the location of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq. It was reported that one of the 5 missiles falling hit the embassy building.

Media Safety Cell, which is affiliated with the Iraqi Department of Defense, announced that 5 Katyusha rockets fell near the Inexperienced Zone, which is home to international missions, as well as agency missions with the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

A missile reportedly hit the embassy during construction of the missile attack. While it was reported that the damage was material to the attack, no information was given as to whether there was a lack of life.

Iraq condemns the attack

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdulmehdi announced that an investigation into the incident has condemned the attacks on international missions in an announcement following the missile attack focusing on building the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad tonight.

An announcement from the Iraqi Prime Minister’s press office said that the construction of the US embassy had been attacked again and that such illegal acts had violated the country’s sovereignty.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdülmehdi said security forces are conducting analyzes in the region to prevent the attackers from being repeated and arrested. “Will throw him straight onto a battlefield.”

Recalling that the authorities are required to guard all international missions, he urged Abdulmehdi all benevolent and accountable powers in the country to face the Iraqi authorities and take steps to trap the perpetrators of such attacks.

Iranian normal Kasım Suleyman and Hashdi Sabhi’s vice president, Abu Mehdi Engineer, lost their lives in an air raid in Baghdad, Iraq, on January 3.

While Iran bombed US bases in Iraq, Iraqi-Shiite teams threatened revenge.