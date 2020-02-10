Advertisement

A motorist escaped a miracle after driving his car into a sump – which ended up in a suburb.

The huge gap appeared in the early hours of this morning when Storm Ciara raged.

Advertisement

Photos of the bizarre incident on Hatch Road in Brentwood, Essex shows what appears to be a Toyota nose in the huge hole.

Emergency services can also be seen on site.

Credit; SWNS

Local Ollie Watson, 50, stumbled around 2:30 am against the dramatic scene outside his house.

He said he did not hear the crash – which happened a few doors down – and did not investigate until his daughter had mentioned a malfunction outside.

He said: “At first I thought it was a traffic accident. We didn’t hear it. Our daughter heard a little commotion.

Credit; SWNS

“Then we thought the fire department had cut the car in two – but it just came out of the hole.

“It’s very unusual. My neighbors were out there and a few people across the road.

“I imagine it will stay there for a while. They have to worry about more sinking, I think.

“I had to be let through the cordon to go to work this morning.”

Related – Search for missing people after the bus is immersed in the well