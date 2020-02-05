Minions: The release date of group, trailer, story and more

Advertisement

Common Photos is ready to reveal a sequel to the animated hit minions, Initially often known as Minions 2The sequel has now been officially synchronized Minions: the rise of the group, Minions, the little bean-like yellow creatures that were first seen in 2010 Despicable Me, appeared in every episode. This contains Dispicable Me 2. I am incorrigible 3and her first solo go-round in 2015.

Because the title says Minions: The Rise of Gru would be the “origin story” from unique Despicable Me Villain / protagonist Gru (premiered by Steve Carell) and watch the Minions’ first encounter with the younger Felonious Gru.

Kyle Balda and Brad Ableson will direct and Illuminination and Common Photos will produce and distribute the film. In addition, it should be mentioned that Mattel takes care of common photos to develop Legos that are mainly based on new minions from the film. So … sit up for it!

Minions: The rise of the group trailer

Minions: The Rise of Gru has released his full trailer showing the early days of the Minions in the 1970s with a brave burglar in Steve Carell’s Gru.

The prequel sequel debuted on February 2 with its first teaser trailer about Tremendous Bowl LIV. It’s just a quick look, but there is a shocking amount of movement.

Minions: The Rise of Gru release date

Minions: The Rise of Gru The premiere will be this summer season. Common did not specify an exact start date, but will be kept informed. The main poster for the film is right here.

Minions: The rise of the group story

Because the official synopsis for Minions: The Rise of Gru read:

In the heart of the coronary arteries of the 1970s, Gru (Oscar® candidate Steve Carell) rises in the suburbs amidst a mixture of feathered hair and flared jeans. Gru is a fan of a super villain supergroup often known as the Vicious 6. Fortunately, he will get support from his loyal followers, the Minions, who wreak havoc. Together, Kevin, Stuart, Bob and Otto – a brand new minion with athletic braces and a determined need – use their skills as they and Gru build their first hiding place, experiment with their first weapons and complete their first missions.

When the Vicious 6 supplant their boss, the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles (Oscar® winner Alan Arkin), Gru conducts interviews to become their newest member. It is not going right (to say the least) and only gets worse if Gru outwits her and immediately sees himself as a mortal enemy of the spire of evil. On the run, Gru will resort to an unlikely supply of tax, Wild Knuckles himself, and find out that even unhealthy guys want some help from their buddies.

In keeping with Common Image’s early synopsis, Minions: The Rise of Gru will tell “the untold story of a 12 year old’s dream of becoming the best super villain in the world”. This undoubtedly refers to the size of the film’s title, which we all know from Despicable Me. That’s right: Despicable Me is becoming more and more personal war of stars Prequel trilogy!

Minions: The Rise of GruTaraji P. Henson, the antagonist of the legal group Vicious 6, speaks of “cool and insured boss Belle Backside”, Jean-Claude Van Damme as Jean Clawed, Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck, Dolph Lundgren as Svengeance and Danny Trejo as Stronghold. There is also a solid, consisting of Russell Model as Dr. Nefario, an up-and-coming mad scientist, Michelle Yeoh as Grasp Chow, an acupuncturist with crazy kung fu skills, and Julie Andrews as a crazy self-confidence of Gru Mutter. “

