Mindhunter Season 2 Premiere Date Set

Netflix’s Mindhunter will go back to Mindhunting in August, almost two years after the end of the first season.

During a podcast with The Therapy’s Elvis Mitchell, David Fincher, Mindhunter’s producer and director, announced that the second season – which can only have eight episodes, two less than the freshman run – premiered on Friday, August 16 becomes.

Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany will return as FBI brokers Holden Ford and Invoice Tench, while Anna Torv will fill their position as Carrie Coon psychology professor Wendy Carr.

Fincher has mentioned that the second season is likely to take place during the time of the murder of little African American Wayne Williams from 1979 to 1981, who was tried, sentenced and sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of two adult men. However, Williams was never charged with any of the child murders, 23 of which were suspected to affect him.

Season 2 features several serial killers, including Charles Manson (played by Justifieds Damon Herriman) and David Berkowitz, also known as “Son of Sam”.

Fincher is reportedly leading the season two premieres and finals, with Andrew Dominik and Carl Franklin taking care of the rest.