Actress Kriti Sanon is currently in Jaipur to shoot the second schedule of her upcoming film Mimi.

Kriti shared a picture of the sets and wrote on Instagram: “If everyone is happy to be on the set! Mimi’s second plan. The picture shows Kriti as she and her co-stars Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, smiles. and Supriya Pathak.

Have a look here:

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi is a remake of Samroudhhi Poreys’ national award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! (2011). In the film, Kriti will play the role of a young surrogate mother.

Kriti announced more details about the second schedule and said, “I am very excited about this schedule as it contains most of the key scenes in the film. It is a long schedule and we will finish the film without a song that will exclude this later done. “

For the film, Kriti has even gained 15 kilos.

