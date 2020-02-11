Advertisement

It is the face of the spring / summer collection

Published on February 11, 2020 at 1:42 pm

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Millie Bobby Brown is the new face of Penshoppe, the Filipino retailer, announced on Tuesday February 11th.

Millie is launched as the face of the brand’s spring / summer 2020 collection.

The actress first became known as “Eleven” of the Netflix hit Stranger Things. She has played in Godzilla since then: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong and Enola Holmes.

“We are delighted that Millie is part of Penshop’s growing group of global ambassadors. Her strong, authentic, yet funny personality is both expressive and powerful, which fits perfectly with our latest offering,” said Jeff Bascon, Vice President Brand Management at GOLDEN ABC , in a statement. – Rappler.com