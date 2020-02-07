Miley Cyrus wears Cody Simpson's CS ring

Advertisement

Miley Cyrus’ relationship with Cody Simpson heats up quickly.

On Monday, the 26-year-old “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker released an Instagram selfie in jeans shorts, a white t-shirt, a striped button and a series of rings – along with a personalized seal fashion with the initials “CS With a flash in the Center.

“New. Life. Who. Dis.” Cyrus gave her a title.

Dean Jewelry and Ashley Butt from Cort Jewelry quickly recognized themselves as the designers behind the piece. They announced that they had designed the ring for the 22-year-old Simpson, who then gave it to his new friend.

“As soon as you get up and freak out to see how @mileycyrus wears the bespoke ring you made at @codysimpson,” they wrote on Instagram, along with a bunch of numb and hearted cat emojis.

After her separation from husband Liam Hemsworth and her whirlwind romance with Kaitlynn Carter, Cyrus first noticed she kissed Simpson in October, and the two have been inseparable ever since.

The Australian musician participated in numerous PDAs with the singer “Slide Away” and visited them when she was hospitalized with tonsillitis in the middle of the month. They even got a collective tattoo last week.

Simpson had previously been with Gigi Hadid for two years.

