Miley Cyrus talks about feedback that she revised over the weekend that has caused controversy among the many LGBTQ members.

“I didn’t talk about stupid guys before, but let me be clear, YOU DON’T CHOOSE your sexuality,” Cyrus, 26, tweeted on Monday. “You were born the way you are. Guarding the LGBTQ neighborhood that I belong to has always been my priority. “

The singer of “Wrecking Ball” was beaten up after performing on Instagram Stay with her boyfriend Cody Simpson on Sunday. She advised the female followers: “There are good men on the market, boys. Do not give up. You shouldn’t be gay. “

Cyrus’ statements apparently suggested that girls didn’t have to be “homosexual” just because they couldn’t find a good man.

She continued, “I kept thinking I had to be gay because I just thought all the guys were bad, but that’s certainly not true. There are good people on the market who just have tails. I have only met one … and he is with this stay. “

One person tweeted in response: “Um, wow. Miley Cyrus, I have to say I’m very angry and angry with you. Being gay is just not a good choice. It is WHO I AM. How dare you.”

Another mentioned: “Being gay is simply not a selection. If it had been like that, we wouldn’t have any youngsters out here who would kill themselves for it. “

In August 2015, Cyrus first spoke about her fluid sexuality, revealing that she is pansexual.

In February, two months after marrying Liam Hemsworth, she spoke of “being a strange person in a heterogeneous relationship.”

“A giant is part of my joy and my identification is being a strange person,” she advised Vainness Honest. “What I love exists on a religious stage. It has nothing to do with sexuality.”

Cyrus announced their separation from Hemsworth, 29, in August. Meanwhile, she started wooing Kaitlynn Carter. The couple split up shortly afterwards in September, and Cyrus and Simpson, 22, noticed kissing just weeks later.