Miley Cyrus 'New Me' includes self-help books and see-through tops

Advertisement

The brand new Miley Cyrus likes self-help books and frees the nipple.

Singer “Mom’s Daughter” shared a photo of herself playing the guitar while using Dr.’s “Changing into Supernatural” guide Joe Dispenza poses.

The guide examines how often people can revise themselves and their lives.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old pop star also appeared in an identical staging in a see-through white tank high without a bra.

“I’m getting more basic every day,” Cyrus captioned the pictures. “The only factor that the” new I “loves more than a mirror selfie is a self-timed one.”

Cyrus actually leaned into the brand new woman.

On Monday, she wrote a selfie: “New. Life. Who. Dis. “

The singer tried to show a brand new sheet after he broke up with husband Liam Hemsworth in August.

After their breakup, she briefly dated Brody Jenner’s ex-Kaitlynn Carter before moving to Cody Simpson.