Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth almost have an uncomfortable run-in after introducing his hot new body

Advertisement

Embarrassing a lot? Exes Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth noticed a similar pre-Oscar meeting days after their divorce ended.

Eek certainly. Miley Cyrus, 27, and her now ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, 30, attended the identical pre-Oscar meeting just ten days after the final divorce. The singer and actress individually confirmed the star-studded event of the William Morris Company in Beverly Hills, California on Friday, February 7. There the songstress “We Can’t Cease” stored the cool and informal style sensibly in a white background. Shirt and black slim-fit trousers while wearing stunning sunglasses and an elegant necklace. Liam wears a handsome man in a completely black outfit and gray sneakers, while he barely avoids a run-in with his ex of a few years. Neither Miley’s flame Cody Simpson, 23, still Liam’s new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, 23, have been seen at the big gathering. The Australian singer was 3,000 miles away that evening at a Bulgari event during New York Trend Week.

2019 was a hurricane for Miley and Liam when they parted company just eight months after swapping vows at their Tennessee home in December 2018. They introduced their victim on August 10, 2019, and he filed for divorce 11 days later. The previous Hannah Montana star didn’t slow down in the romance department after she and Liam Dunzo, as she quickly allied with The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter, 31, earlier than going ahead with Cody, who still remains in the current relationship. Her divorce from Liam was officially completed on January 28, 2020.

The relationship between Miley and Cody appears to be floating, as they are constantly seen in a state of affection for one another, on and alongside social media. He kissed her sweetly during her sweet birthday homage to him in a collection of Instagram stories shared on January 11th.

Advertisement

Miley Cyrus at the pre-Oscar bash. Credit score: MEGALiam Hemsworth at WME Bash. Credit score: MEGA

In the meantime, Liam not only enjoyed his new love life with Gabriella, but also hit the Health Club so effectively! The Starvation video game actor wanted to release his separation from Miley more than ever. He was noticed when he left a training session in Beverly Hills on Wednesday February 5th – the place where his biceps HUGE appeared!