Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are reported to have appeared at the same pre-Oscars party

Advertisement

In late January, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus finalized their divorce, and on Friday People reported that the two were going to the same pre-Oscars party that William Morris Endeavor (WME) hosted in Beverly Hills.

Cyrus wore a white tank top, while Hemsworth opted for everything black. The two were photographed separately and did not interact, a source said.

“It wasn’t a big deal and they didn’t even speak. The party was full and it wasn’t embarrassing for Miley that Liam was there,” said the source. “She was with her parents and friends. Liam is her past and Miley is focused on the future. She has had great years with Liam and has no regrets. She feels that everything should be like this. Now she has turned to other great things very happy with Cody (Simpson) and that’s her focus. “

Advertisement

Cyrus, who also attended Tom Ford’s fashion show with her brother Tracy on Friday, is said to want to continue from her past and her marriage to Hemsworth, which lasted less than a year.

A source told people that she “is relieved that she and Liam have reached an agreement on divorce.” Since meeting Simpson last year, Cyrus has spent much of her time with the Australian model.

The two came together in the fall of last year and immediately made their relationship public on social media. Cyrus Simpson celebrated his birthday this year by giving him a doctor’s bag labeled “Prince Neptune”, which is his poetry monk.

Hilary Weaver

Hilary Weaver is a New York-based freelance writer who writes on politics, queer issues, Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, and every woman the Queen has ever made a lady.