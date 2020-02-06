Milan Rouge Harris: 5 things you should know about Meek Mill's pregnant girlfriend

Advertisement

In the midst of a heated Twitter feud with ex-Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill has described Milan Harris as “my lady” in a recent tweet. Find out more about the pregnant designer who has captured the heart of Meek.

Milan Rouge Harris, 30, was put in the spotlight after bitter exes Nicki Minaj, 37 and Meek MillThe 32-year-old was directly involved in a heated Twitter feud on Wednesday, February 5! Although the couple has since moved, Nicki married their high school sweetheart Kenneth Petty and Meek is in a relationship with Milan – obviously there is unhealthy blood between them. In one of Nicki’s tweets, she implied that Meek’s designer Milan was “embarrassed”, which ultimately led the rapper to claim that the 30-year-old entrepreneur is actually his “lady” and pregnant! Here are 5 editions to learn more about Milan Rouge Harris.

1. She is pregnant Milan and Meek Mill have been romantically connected for the past 12 months, but haven’t publicly confirmed that it’s a commodity. The hypothesis continued when the two were seen enjoying a romantic tropical getaway in October 2019, but Meek did not confirm that she was “his wife” until he and ex-Nicki Minaj shared a violent Twitter Feud got in. “My lady is pregnant with me and watches me tweet about my ex. It could be very stupid. Ima exit,” wrote Meek. Milan confirmed that she was pregnant with her annual trend gift in Milano Di Rouge at the end of the last 12 months. Only days in the past, Meek commented on a series of trophy emojis in a sultry photo Milan had posted in a black costume!

2. She is the founding father of Milano Di Rouge. The Insta-Ready streetwear model has legions of Superstar followers along with their boo, Meek Mill, along with Cardi B and Chris Brown, The unisex label is derived from the common Milan weblog and continues the motivation theme of the website. Online, the model describes itself as a “clothing model that focuses on offering the style fanatic a reasonable luxury”. The company also states that “it is by no means too late to achieve your goals”.

Advertisement

3. She is from Philadelphia. Milan was born on April 26, 1989 in Pennsylvania as Johnika Harris. She is happy with her Philly roots and even opened her first Milano di Route boutique in her hometown in 2016. The previous blogger also earned the designer-in-residence slot at the Philadelphia Style Incubator and remains concerned about the local trend scene. “I’m from the bottom of West Philadelphia,” Milan said in an interview with 21 ninety. “I used to be designed to survive. My ambition is that of a sophisticated road driver. “

4. She was a hairdresser. Milan initially used her ingenuity in a hair salon, but eventually found that it was not met. “As a hairdresser, I wasn’t passionate,” she said in an interview with 21ninety. “Doing one thing just for sales didn’t meet my life goal. A buyer of mine urged me to run a blog because I was giving her beautiful insights into life and splendor all the time,” she continued and referred to her shared lifestyle website, to which she still contributes.

5. She had a public feud with H&M The style mogul was embroiled in a web-based fight with the Swedish retailer for quick trends in 2018 after buying shirts that looked like their signature Milano Di Rouge button, “Dlano”. While their model is sold online for $ 78.00, H & M’s copycat model was only $ 14.99. “Whenever you buy a bottle of Hennessy for over $ 300 at your favorite membership, don’t stop buying because a liquor dealer might sell the identical bottle for $ 30 or you accuse the membership or promoter of trying to tear it up, Milan announced in an emotional statement on Instagram. “They support these companies in trading for the good meals and the good expertise (atmosphere) they deliver! They see the company behind pricing and buying as part of the ambience, ”she continued.