Mika Brzezinski to Susan Collins - Have fun with your legacy of Ukrainian deaths

The liberal media are panicking at President Trump’s acquittal and Iowa fiasco, and at the prospect of Bernie Sanders as a Democratic candidate.

So it came as no surprise that Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, in their blind rage against today’s Morning Joe, faced the moderate Republican senators who voted for President Trump’s recognition. The particular target of her anger was Senator Susan Collins from Maine. Not satisfied to suggest that Collins was “unpatriotic” Brzezinski mocked Collins and told her to “have fun” with her “legacy” of Ukrainian deaths.

Mika also accused Mitch McConnell of being bribed by the Russians. She said when it comes to determining whether what President Trump did in relation to Ukraine is right, “Moscow doesn’t see Mitch for all the money from Russia.”

Here is the protocol.

MSNBC

Tomorrow Joe

02/07/20

7:00 p.m. ET

SUSAN COLLINS: I think the President learned from this case. , , The president was charged. It’s a pretty big lesson.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: And we were treated incredibly unfairly, and you have to understand, we went through Russia, Russia, Russia first. It was all bull [beep].

FNC HOST MARTHA MACCALLUM: Why do you feel that he has changed? That he learned a lesson?

COLLINS: Well, I can’t really say that.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Yes, you can’t be right. In fact, you are completely wrong and –

Joe Scarborough: You know it. That’s it. You know it. You, me, me –

MIKA: The President is fooling every single Republican we just showed there, and they know it. You knew it when you said it. You knew it before you said it. You knew it when you said it and you know it now. But you did it anyway. And —

SCARBOROUGH: So let’s break it down. Let’s just break it down. You knew it

MIKA: Some would argue that it’s a little bit unpatriotic, Susan Collins. To really think the President could be wrong? The president may not have learned a lesson when he shook off a foreign leader for dirt against a political rival. Maybe somehow which leads to the death of the Ukrainians. I know some Trump supporters don’t like me to say that, but that’s the reality. That is your legacy.

SCARBOROUGH: Foreign diplomats certainly said that. And so you can take the words of Trumpists or foreign diplomats.

MIKA: Have fun living with this legacy.

SCARBOROUGH: Again, it’s not just Susan Collins. It’s Cory Gardner, it’s –

MIKA: Lamar Alexander!

SCARBOROUGH: It’s Lamar Alexander. It is every other Republican, Willie, who knows what the President did wrong.

MIKA: Moscow Mitch.

SCARBOROUGH: Who knows – Moscow Mitch I wouldn’t even answer the question. What the President did was right?

MIKA: He can’t see Russia for all that money.