Midnight Mass: Cast and details for the Haunting of Hill House Team's Netflix series

Hill House’s haunted house Visionaries Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy have had some success on Netflix’s global platform. Her anthology horror sequence is said to be produced for a second season under the title. The haunted Bly Manor, However, the duo of creator / government producer Flanagan and government producer Macy will bring Netflix even more serial supernatural horror midnight fair,

Netflix launched a series order for midnight fair for a 7 episode opening season back in July. The official script of the sequence teases a supernatural story that focuses on one person by the collar and describes: “A remote island group experiences miraculous occasions – and frightening omens – after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious younger priest.”

Midnight Mass Cast

Zach Gilford (L.A.’s Best. The Purge: Anarchy), Kate Siegel (Hill House’s haunted house. Ouija: origin of evil) and Hamish Linklater (legion. Let me know about your secrets and techniques) are set for the main roles in Netflix midnight fair,

They will join the next solidarity members (some of whom – like Siegel – will return for the inventive coalition Flanagan / Macy):

Henry Thomas (Hill House’s haunted house), Annabeth Gish (Hill House’s haunted house), Michael Trucco (Hunter killer), Samantha Sloyan (Grays anatomy), Matt Biedel (Modified carbon), Rahul Abburi (Killer ransom), Crystal balint (The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco), Kristin Lehman (The Chronicles of Riddick), Alex Essoe (Doctor sleep), Rahul Kohli (Super Girls), Robert Longstreet (Doctor sleep), Igby Rigney (Blue blood) and Annarah Shephard.

Midnight details

The spook The duo of Flanagan and Macy’s will appear in comparable roles in the brand new sequence, with Flanagan as author and director alongside the government producer as part of Macy’s last function. The duo, which additionally worked on the sequel to Stephen King in November, Doctor sleep – have already made ghostly decisions together that match Netflix movies Gerald’s sport. Ouija: origin of evil. silence and the starring Karen Gillan Oculus, So don’t rely on it midnight fair too far from her horror wheelhouse.

Flanagan and Macy’s procurement of another horror sequence on Netflix is ​​hardly earthshaking because of the quick orderly renewal of their anthology sequence Hill House’s haunted house (a free adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s novel of the same title) was underpinned by the announcement of an overall agreement they had achieved with the Streaming Big. The duo have their hands full with the second season of spook, the aforementioned The haunted Bly Manorwho adapts a template-setting haunted house story, 1898 Henry James Novelle The turn of the screwwho can see Hill House Solid member Victoria Pedretti returns, this time in the lead role.

Date of the introduction of the midnight mass

midnight fair doesn’t have a Netflix launch date, however. Filming begins in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada in the spring.

