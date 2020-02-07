Mid-City hotel fire kills one, sends three to hospital

Advertisement

One person was killed and three others were rushed to hospital after a fire broke out in a downtown Los Angeles hotel early Friday morning, authorities said.

The fire was reported just after 2 a.m. at the Venice Hotel, 8686 Venice Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“We had heavy fire in a second floor unit, and very quickly thereafter, flames spread to other parts of the building,” said department spokesman Brian Humphrey. “We launched an aggressive attack on the fire and encountered several people who needed help like us.”

People were breaking windows to escape the flames, said fire officials.

One person was declared dead at the scene. Two others – a man and a woman – were taken to hospital in serious condition, which means they were not breathing and had no pulse, said Humphrey.

Another person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Humphrey said he had no additional information on the victims.

The firefighters were able to extinguish the flames at 2:43 am. The cause is under investigation.

Humphrey said the hotel has at least 28 units on two floors and is home to long-term residents.

“We have at least two dozen people who have been displaced by fire,” he said, and the American Red Cross has been called to help them.