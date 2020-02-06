Mickey, Donald and everyone else safe after a small fire at Disneyland

Advertisement

The happiest place in the world got a little smoky Thursday night when a small fire broke out behind the scenes.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Anaheim firefighters received information about the fire, said Sgt. Shane Carringer, city public safety spokesperson. Several engines were sent to the fun part, but the first firefighters arrived canceled the others and extinguished the flames “in a matter of minutes,” said Carringer.

No injuries have been reported and it does not appear from television footage that the park has been closed, although videos posted on social media show parts of the park without electricity. Other videos taken from the main street of the park showed flames rising in the air and making smoke behind a building in an area inaccessible to customers.

Disneyland officials did not respond to a request for comment.

Carringer said that it was not immediately known what had caused the fire, but that he did not appear suspicious because the firefighters at the scene did not ask the arson investigators to respond.