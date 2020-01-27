Advertisement

Over the decades, Mick Jagger has maintained an uneven and irregular acting career. It’s logic. Jagger has another job that has kept him busy, and he’s so iconic and recognizable that he can’t really disappear in a role, however talented he may be. But it is always fascinating to go back to the relatively rare moments in which Jagger tried to translate his own personal magnetism in the films: The Australian Western Ned Kelly, the police drama of sexual conflictual character Performance, the dystopian of the early 90s, Emilio Estevez B-film Freejack, the drama of the Nazis killing homosexuals Bent, the 2001 thriller The Man From Elysian Fields, barely remembered, the fast cameo as a bank teller in the very large joint Jason Statham The Bank Job.

Some of these films are good and others are bad. But in terms of Mick Jagger’s big screen images, none are as memorable as the real Jagger, as captured in a documentary like Gimme Shelter. This is one of the little problems with being one of the most important rock stars that has ever lived.

This spring we’re going to see Jagger try to play. He is one of the stars of a new art world thriller called The Burnt Orange Heresy. In the film, Jagger plays a rich and vaguely sinister art dealer named Joseph Cassidy. He shares the screen with film legend Donald Sutherland, The Square / Netflix star Dracula Claes Bang and Widows thief Elizabeth Debicki. Director Giuseppe Capotondi is an Italian who mainly does music videos and commercials. Screenwriter Scott Smith is best known for adapting the script for his own novel A Simple Plan.

The trailer for Burnt Orange Heresy is at least entertaining, and Jagger makes a convincing rich and satanic man. He savored the taste of the word “dilapidated” like no one since Matt Hardy. Watch the trailer below.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgT2VzTRT1g [/ integrated]

The Burnt Orange Heresy hits theaters 3/6 via Sony Pictures Classics.

