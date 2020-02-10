Michigan State needs to know that his coach candidates will not be the next Mark Dantonio

Advertisement

Luke Fickell selected all the boxes for Michigan State that Mark Dantonio did for 13 seasons in East Lansing.

Former defensive coordinator of the state of Ohio. Cincinnati coach. Understands the rivalry within the state with Michigan. Not afraid to trade verbal jabs with Jim Harbaugh. Fickell was the perfect match for Michigan State. But the Spartans were not the perfect match for Fickell. That says more about the state of the Spartans program than Fickell, who closed the job offer and chose to stay in Cincinnati.

He is not the only one. Matt Campbell from the state of Iowa, Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi and Mel Tucker from Colorado also made it clear that they were staying in place instead of going to East Lansing. There are no indications that the San Francisco defender coordinator, Robert Saleh, is interested, perhaps because he is not far away from an NFL head coach.

Now the real coaching search starts and it will not be easy. Think of the bar that Dantonio set for the following coach: he won part of a Big Ten title and two outright championships. In 2015, the Spartans made the College Football Playoff, the only team in the Big Ten except Ohio State to do it. Dantonio had an 8-5 record vs. Michigan, 6-4 record vs. Penn State and 3-8 record vs. Ohio State (more than any other school since 2011).

The following coach faces those challenges. The state of Ohio is almost inviolable in the Big Ten East. Penn State and Michigan are active. Michigan State slipped the last two seasons and their recruitment is not at the same level as the Buckeyes, Wolverines or Nittany Lions. Dantonio managed to get three-star prospects – such as Kirk Cousins, Le’Veon Bell and Darqueze Dennard – to play above their heads.

Can the next coach do that? Who is a realistic candidate to be that next coach?

When you reset the coaching search, it looks like this:

Bret Bielema, New York Giants

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman mentioned Bielema as an opportunity to take over Dantonio.

It would not be surprising if #MichiganState made a run with #Giants assistant Bret Bielema. He is a proven winner at the Big Ten level (won 40 games in his last 4 years in Wisconsin). Has a large presence and would breathe new life into that fan base.

– Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) 10 February 2020

Bielema, a former defender of Iowa who was an assistant to Hayden Fry and Kirk Ferentz, would fit much better in the state of Michigan than in Arkansas. He was 37-19 in Big Ten in seven seasons as head coach in Wisconsin. His teams play with a physical style that fits the brand. Bielema was 6-10 against Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan during those seven seasons, and just took an assistant coaching job with the Giants. He has been in the NFL for the past two seasons. Sometimes it’s hard to pull those guys back.

Butch Jones, Alabama

Jones has spent the past two seasons as an offensive analyst on the Alabama coaching staff, but the resident of Saugatuck, Michigan, also fits the profile. Tennessee fans can make all the jokes about Jones they want. He is the only Vols coach to beat Florida in the last 15 seasons. Jones has a record of 84-54 as head coach in three stops, and chances are he has learned a few things from Nick Saban that would make him a better coach the fourth time.

This would yield many memes, but it would be a solid asset given the situation.

Chris Creighton, Eastern Michigan

The name of Creighton appears on social media quite a bit, and it would be a better recruitment than what is registered nationally. Creighton brought a team from Eastern Michigan that had almost ended its football program to three bowl games in the last four seasons, with a record of 25-26 in that period.

He has been in the moral state for the past six seasons. Buffalo’s Lance Leipold and Toledo’s Jason Candle are also possibilities of the MAC, but Creighton is the best combination of the three.

That’s the best of what the board now looks like for Michigan State, and none of those coaches tick all the boxes like Fickell did. And this task is difficult. Ask John L. Smith or Bobby Williams, who went 38-43 together. Ask Saban, who was 34-24-1. It’s hard to win and even harder to rebuild, and this program needs someone who isn’t afraid to take on the big three programs in the Big Ten East.

Dantonio could do that, but he was 1-5 against those teams in the last two seasons. Michigan State is at best fourth in the pecking order of the Big Ten East. That is the status of the program now, and the first step into the future will be that the next candidate is not the next Dantonio. Right now they have to find someone who wants this job.

And they should not check a few boxes.

.