Michelle Renaud does the tricks to keep such a character a genius

“That’s how she does it!” Michelle Renaud provides the tips to get such a genius!

The actress shared everything she does on her Instagram to keep her in such good shape.

On her social networks, Michelle Renaud is responsible for sharing her routines and a balanced diet. This is the beautiful secret of the actress to stay healthy and full of energy.

The Mexican actress became a nice influencer of many ladies on Instagram from the young cleaning lady because she tried such an unimaginable determination and shared it with all the information and recommendations to get a match like her.

Apart from that, the protagonist of La Reina Soy Yo also tells which meals and tips she consumes to ensure an excellent diet and which of them she recommends to her followers.

The well-known 30-year-old shared her train routine with everyone and right here we leave her in great detail so that it suits her. The first are four units: 10 squats, 30 seconds static squats and 10 jump squats.

Then the artist continues with four episodes: 5 dumbbells on both sides, 12 leg extension, 12 thigh extension and 15 bridges with the load you are carrying.

Finally, the familiar ensures that it is best to iron for three minutes, observing the intervals you want. In accordance with these three procedures, with complete and brief instructions, you will get the right silhouette that you may see every day.

Finally, Michelle Renaud admits that you should not miss the healthy dishes in your three meals and two snacks. This could be the idea that can help you keep the goodwill that everyone envies.

