Advertisement

Michael Gove’s comments prior to the EU referendum in 2016 reappeared this week after the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster has confirmed that the EU will be subject to import controls from January 1, 2020.

Gove shattered promises of frictionless trading in a speech until

a stakeholder event last night.

Advertisement

He said: “The UK will be outside the internal market and outside the customs union, so we will have to be ready for customs procedures and legal controls that will inevitably follow.

“That means we will be in a stronger position, not

just to ensure that our economy outside the European Union succeeds, but that

we are able to take advantage of new trade relationships with the

rest of the world.”

contradiction

But the comments seem to be a direct contradiction with the

promises he made to the public in 2016 when he said the UK

could still trade freely within Europe, even if it left the EU.

On the basis of a speech in London, Gove expressed his vision of what the country would look like in the event of a vote to leave the EU on 23 June.

He said: “There is a free trade zone that extends from

Iceland to Turkey to which all European countries have access … after we have voted

we leave to stay in this zone.

“We would have done that by being part of that free trade zone

full access to the European market, but we would be free from EU regulations that

costs us billions of pounds a year. “

He said the UK would also be able to conclude trade agreements with countries such as the US, China and India that have not yet been realized.

Related: Ireland experienced spending cuts and chose not to blame immigrants