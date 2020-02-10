Advertisement

Michael Gove told companies that they need to prepare to trade with Europe so that “almost everyone” who will be importing from the EU next year will face “inevitable” border controls.

In the first official confirmation that the government will impose trade barriers after Brexit, he warned that food and goods of animal origin are controlled and that all declarations require customs declarations and mandatory security certificates.

“You have to accept that we will need friction. We will minimize it, but it is inevitable that we will leave, ”he said on Monday at a Cabinet Office event in central London entitled“ Preparing our frontier for the future relationship ”.

“I don’t underestimate the fact that this is a significant change, but we now have time to make that change.”

Gove, who is de facto Deputy Prime Minister as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, also warned the delegates that it could take five years before an intelligent boundary for online processes operates, the result of the next phase of the Brexit negotiations.

“In questions and answers, his officials spoke of an” operational border “from early 2021 that should lay the foundation for the best borders in 2025,” said a delegate who reported that Gove had warned the UK to be ready the completion of the Brexit on January 1st next year when the transition period ends.

The government later released an official update confirming controls on both imports and exports.

The update warned that “the policy reliefs for a possible no-deal exit will not be reintroduced as companies have time to prepare.”

The “reliefs” that do not apply include deferred VAT payments on imports that the government included in a no-deal plan.

Following Boris Johnson’s speech in a speech last week, Gove spoke of a Canadian or Australian-style deal that EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan called a “code for no deal” because the bloc had no deal with Australia.

According to the participants, Gove also insisted that the government would keep its promise to no longer comply with EU rules, which would allow it to minimize future barriers to cross-border trade.

“The only way to avoid these customs procedures and regulatory controls would be if you aligned yourself with EU law and if you aligned yourself with EU law, we would undermine the basis on which the Prime Minister mandated the US government has received general elections to confirm our departure, ”he said.

However, Gove appeared to distance himself from Chancellor Sajid Javid’s recent statements that the economy should no longer complain about future barriers to trade, as it has been aware of Brexit since 2016.

Elizabeth de Jong, director of the Freight Transport Association in the United Kingdom, said: “Gove has Javid’s claim that industry has had enough time to prepare to retire. It is encouraging for industry not to underestimate what has to be done. “

She also expressed concerns that the IT systems would not be ready before 2025. “We are, of course, disappointed that the promise of smooth trading has been replaced by the promise that trading will be as seamless as possible, but not by 2025, with a more realistic one, but by then a costly” do-and- Repair “approach can be applied. “

British Ports Association CEO Richard Ballantyne said, “We may not like what we hear, but if you get a clear message, you can plan.”

Jill Rutter, a senior research fellow at UK in a changing Europe, tweeted that the move would result in a “massive increase in bureaucracy”.

Gove’s address is the first official confirmation of the upcoming detailed border controls against which industry leaders, particularly in automotive and agriculture, have spoken out.

He told the London event that the government was trying to ensure that trade with the EU was “as smooth and smooth as possible”, but “we also need to make sure that people are ready for the following regulatory controls”.

He told them “there will be controls (health and phytosanitary)” when dealing in food or animal products.

“It is likely that, like the Canadian trade agreement, these products will also be physically inspected and we will almost certainly need security certificates,” he said.

“It will be the case that almost everyone who exports has to fill in customs declarations.”