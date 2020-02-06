Advertisement

Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones reported in heartbreaking statements on Instagram about his legendary father Kirk Douglas, who died on February 5.

UPDATE: (05.02.20, 9:00 p.m. ET) Michael’s spouse Catherine Zeta-JonesThe 50-year-old also used Instagram to pay tribute to her father-in-law Kirk. “To my darling Kirk, I will love you for the rest of my life. I miss you now. Sleep well … ”, she wrote next to a black and white picture on which she kissed the legend on the cheek.

ORIGINAL:

Michael DouglasThe 75-year-old made a touching public statement about his father’s death on Instagram Kirk Douglaswho died on February 5 at the age of 103. As part of the claim he added to 2 of Kirk’s pictures, Michael sadly introduced his devoted father’s death and shared how he had an impact on the household. “It is a great disappointment that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas has left us at the age of 103,” Michael said. “For the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of films, who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the reasons he believed was a typical goal for all of us. However for me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was just a father, for Catherine, a beautiful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and the nice grandchild, their loving grandfather, and for his spouse Anne, a beautiful husband. “

The heartbreaking son continued to write about how legendary his father, who has appeared in over 92 films, was for the film business and how he left a legacy that “will last for generations to come back. “He also talked about his philanthropic work and his goal of” bringing peace to the planet “.

“Let me finish with the sentences that I gave him on his last birthday and that can stay true all the time,” Michael concluded with the heartwarming template. “Dad – I really like you and I’m so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas. “

Michael’s emotional idioms are correctly reproduced after information about the death of the Hollywood icon made headlines. He was one of many surviving actors of the “golden age” in the film industry, and his death has affected people all over the world. As a trained actor, Michael usually raved about his father’s optimistic attitude and shared the most effective classes he realized when speaking to reporters about the 2019 Golden Globe Awards. “Perseverance and tenacity,” he said. “He left college where you did best, you go away, you’ve done the most effective factor you can, and then you fuck it.” This is the most effective recommendation I have received. “

We send our consolation and therapeutic needs to Michael and the rest of Kirk’s household during this difficult time.