Michael C. Hall debuts with Princess New Song at the Butterfly Museum

At the end of last year, actor Michael C. Hall announced a new super group called Princess Goes in the Butterfly Museum. The trio was founded along with other musicians and former Broadway co-stars Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers) and Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie). Now the band is back with a second offer.

With the title “Come and talk to me” it is a much happier and more colorful listening experience. Hall’s falsetto shows the way on the dance track and rides high above his bandmates’ disco synthesizers. “Come and talk to me, my love,” the Dexter and Six Feet Under Star lures in an almost loop-like repetition. Listen to it below.

These two singles will appear on Princess Goes for the Butterfly Museum’s debut EP, due to be released in April. Outside of music, Hall recently played a role in Amazon’s political drama The Report with Adam Driver and Annette Bening. In addition, Hall, who previously starred in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and David Bowie’s Lazarus musical, appeared in a Broadway production titled Skittles Commercial in 2019.

In a new interview with Billboard, Hall said that his past Broadway projects had helped create the new band.

“Well, Hedwig was the first chance I had to face a band, even though I was wearing Drag & Platform heels … and it gave me a good taste of how it felt. But I played one character and sang another’s songs with a group of musicians who played someone else’s songs, in which case it really belongs to all of us and emerges from us, so it’s a very different matter. But yes, I think maybe Hedwig made me feel what it was like to lead a band, which in a way made me play the David Bowie musical Lazarus. In retrospect, all roads seem to lead there. “

